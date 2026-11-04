Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal
Looking for an iPhone upgrade? Amazon is selling one of the best-selling iPhones! The Apple iPhone 16 is at an all-time low price. It has a Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual rear flagship cameras, and a bigger battery without being refurbished. Amazon offers a direct 14% discount plus bank and exchange offers that can cut the price to almost half. If you want a new iPhone, the iPhone 16 is worth it. Here is how the deal works.
Amazon India is hosting its biggest Diwali sale this year: the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. For this sale, Amazon has brought attractive deals and discounts on smartphones and many accessories. Amazon announced a major discount on one of its best-selling iPhones, the Apple iPhone 16 model from 2024, which now hits an all-time low price even after Apple raised prices, citing a memory shortage due to the AI boom.
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Key Highlights
The Apple iPhone 16 is 14% off on Amazon, down from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,999.
HDFC credit card users get an additional Rs 7,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 69,999.
Exchange offers bring the iPhone 16 price down to as low as Rs 33,999, including bank discounts.
At that price, you get a flagship dual-camera setup with a 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, plus a Super Retina XDR OLED panel, running the latest iOS 27 after the recent upgrade, making it a great phone to buy in 2026 as well.
Amazon is also offering exclusive bank offers and no-cost EMI options for your next upgrade, making it a great time to buy a new Apple iPhone 16. Here is the complete deal.
You can also avail no-cost EMI options, including three months of no-interest EMI at Rs 24,000 a month.
You also get a Rs 5,000 discount, making the total Rs 71,999. If you want to add more months, Amazon charges interest through HDFC Bank.
Another way to lower the price is through an exchange offer, where Amazon is promising a direct discount of up to Rs 36,000.
Depending on your phone’s model and condition, if you get the highest exchange value, your upgrade to the iPhone 16 will cost Rs 33,999, including bank discounts. Without the bank discounts, it will cost Rs 40,999.
Verdict: Should You Upgrade to the Apple iPhone 16 in 2026?
Apple iPhone 16 is a two-year-old phone. Even though it’s old, it still competes in 2026 against similarly priced premium midrange phones. The memory shortage forced every smartphone maker to increase their prices.
For Rs 69999, you get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with Dolby Vision support, a bigger battery, and a flagship dual camera with a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.
It also comes with 8GB of base RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage. Although storage is the only area where Apple might miss an opportunity, you can opt for higher storage, such as 256GB or 512GB.
On the software front, the iPhone 16 runs the latest iOS 27, which you can update via OTA.
The Apple iPhone 16 is among Apple’s best-selling phones, alongside the iPhone 17. A few retailers have noted that customers still prefer the iPhone 16, even through refurbished channels, to upgrade.
So if you want a new phone at a lower price without worrying about quality, buying during the Amazon Diwali Sale is the right choice.
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FAQs
What is the current price of the Apple iPhone 16 on Amazon India?
The Apple iPhone 16 is available for Rs 76,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition, down from its launch price of Rs 89,900.
What was the launch price of the Apple iPhone 16 in India?
The Apple iPhone 16 launched in India at Rs 89,900.
How much discount is Amazon offering on the iPhone 16?
Amazon is offering a direct 14% discount, bringing the phone's price down to Rs 76,999.
What is the iPhone 16 price after the HDFC bank offer?
Eligible HDFC credit card users get an additional Rs 7,000 discount, lowering the price to Rs 69,999.
Is the Apple iPhone 16 worth buying in 2026?
The iPhone 16 remains a compelling option in 2026, offering a premium OLED display, capable dual cameras, and Apple's software experience. At Rs 69,999 with the eligible HDFC offer, it is worth considering, especially for buyers seeking a lower-priced iPhone.