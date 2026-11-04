Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal

Amazon India is hosting its biggest Diwali sale this year: the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. For this sale, Amazon has brought attractive deals and discounts on smartphones and many accessories. Amazon announced a major discount on one of its best-selling iPhones, the Apple iPhone 16 model from 2024, which now hits an all-time low price even after Apple raised prices, citing a memory shortage due to the AI boom.

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Key Highlights

  • The Apple iPhone 16 is 14% off on Amazon, down from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,999.
  • HDFC credit card users get an additional Rs 7,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 69,999.
  • Exchange offers bring the iPhone 16 price down to as low as Rs 33,999, including bank discounts.

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At that price, you get a flagship dual-camera setup with a 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, plus a Super Retina XDR OLED panel, running the latest iOS 27 after the recent upgrade, making it a great phone to buy in 2026 as well.

Amazon is also offering exclusive bank offers and no-cost EMI options for your next upgrade, making it a great time to buy a new Apple iPhone 16. Here is the complete deal.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro PROLED: India Repair Cost Revealed

Apple iPhone 16 Price in India Drops on Amazon With Additional Offers

appleiphone16 is now cheaper on amazon here is the deal

The 2024-launched iPhone 16 still offers solid specs in 2026 to compete with the latest flagships. It’s a great upgrade for anyone who wants a new phone at a lower price.

As for the deal, the Apple iPhone 16, launched at Rs 89,900, gets a 14% direct discount, bringing the price down to Rs 76,999.