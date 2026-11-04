Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal

Amazon India is hosting its biggest Diwali sale this year: the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. For this sale, Amazon has brought attractive deals and discounts on smartphones and many accessories. Amazon announced a major discount on one of its best-selling iPhones, the Apple iPhone 16 model from 2024, which now hits an all-time low price even after Apple raised prices, citing a memory shortage due to the AI boom.

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Key Highlights The Apple iPhone 16 is 14% off on Amazon, down from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,999.

HDFC credit card users get an additional Rs 7,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 69,999.

Exchange offers bring the iPhone 16 price down to as low as Rs 33,999, including bank discounts.

At that price, you get a flagship dual-camera setup with a 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, plus a Super Retina XDR OLED panel, running the latest iOS 27 after the recent upgrade, making it a great phone to buy in 2026 as well.

Amazon is also offering exclusive bank offers and no-cost EMI options for your next upgrade, making it a great time to buy a new Apple iPhone 16. Here is the complete deal.

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Apple iPhone 16 Price in India Drops on Amazon With Additional Offers

The 2024-launched iPhone 16 still offers solid specs in 2026 to compete with the latest flagships. It’s a great upgrade for anyone who wants a new phone at a lower price.

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As for the deal, the Apple iPhone 16, launched at Rs 89,900, gets a 14% direct discount, bringing the price down to Rs 76,999.