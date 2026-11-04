Honda has officially named its electric SUV for India. It will be called Honda ALPHA. The SUV will make its debut on December 2 2026. India will be its market. It will be manufactured locally in Rajasthan. Honda is also preparing the model for exports. Its biggest talking points, price and range. Are still a mystery.

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Key Highlights Honda ALPHA will make its global debut in India on December 2, 2026.

The electric SUV will be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

Battery capacity, driving range, specifications and pricing are yet to be officially revealed.

Honda ALPHA Makes Global Debut In India

Honda is entering India’s electric SUV race. But can its first made-in-India EV take on Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra?

Honda Cars India has officially announced the name of its electric SUV: Honda ALPHA. The model will debut in India on December 2 2026, marking an important milestone in the Japanese automaker’s electric vehicle plans.

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Based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the production SUV will be Honda’s electric SUV for the market. India will also become the model’s manufacturing base, with production planned for sales and exports.

Honda ALPHA: Made in India for Global Markets

Honda has confirmed that it will manufacture the ALPHA at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The plant will support production for India and international markets.

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This is important because Honda is not simply bringing an imported SUV to India. The company is positioning the country as part of its global EV manufacturing strategy.