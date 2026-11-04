Honda ALPHA Makes Global Debut In India

Honda has officially named its electric SUV for India. It will be called Honda ALPHA. The SUV will make its debut on December 2 2026. India will be its market. It will be manufactured locally in Rajasthan. Honda is also preparing the model for exports. Its biggest talking points, price and range. Are still a mystery.
Honda is entering India’s electric SUV race. But can its first made-in-India EV take on Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra?
Honda Cars India has officially announced the name of its electric SUV: Honda ALPHA. The model will debut in India on December 2 2026, marking an important milestone in the Japanese automaker’s electric vehicle plans.
Based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the production SUV will be Honda’s electric SUV for the market. India will also become the model’s manufacturing base, with production planned for sales and exports.
Honda has confirmed that it will manufacture the ALPHA at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The plant will support production for India and international markets.
This is important because Honda is not simply bringing an imported SUV to India. The company is positioning the country as part of its global EV manufacturing strategy.
Honda first showed the SUV as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2025. Honda then started its -India public-road testing programme on March 16 2026 testing the vehicle across different road conditions and climates.
The testing programme includes roads, highways and challenging terrain, with attention to durability, ride comfort, handling, efficiency and charging performance.
Honda ALPHA: Expected Features
Although Honda has not revealed the production‑specification model, spy images have offered a glimpse of its cabin.
Test vehicles have been spotted with a landscape‑oriented touchscreen, a separate digital instrument cluster and a multifunction steering wheel. The dashboard appears to follow a design approach that puts digital displays at the centre.
The exterior is expected to retain some of the concept’s styling, including its upright proportions, tall roofline and large glass area. However, the final production design and equipment list will only become clear at the debut.
Battery, Range and Price Still Under Wraps
Honda has not yet officially disclosed the ALPHA’s battery capacity, motor output, certified driving range or charging specifications.
Some automotive reports suggest the SUV could offer battery options in the 65 kWh to 75 kWh range with a single‑motor front‑wheel‑drive configuration. These details remain unconfirmed. These details should not be treated as final specifications.
Pricing is another unknown. With local manufacturing planned, Honda will need to position the ALPHA in India’s expanding electric SUV market.
The December 2 event is expected to clarify the production model and its technical specifications. Honda’s earlier global product roadmap indicated that sales would begin in 2027, so the debut should not be confused with the start of customer deliveries.
Honda ALPHA: Expected Rivals in India
The Honda ALPHA will enter a competitive electric SUV segment. Depending on its size, specifications, and pricing, potential rivals could include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.
Local manufacturing could help Honda manage costs. The final price and driving range will be crucial in determining its competitiveness.
What to Expect on December 2
The Honda ALPHA represents the company’s major step into India’s electric passenger vehicle market. Its global debut will show how Honda plans to turn the concept into a production‑ready SUV for Indian buyers.
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For now, the big questions remain unanswered: How much will it cost, how far will it travel on a charge, and how quickly will it charge?
Honda has the opportunity to enter the market. Whether the ALPHA can challenge established EV players will depend on the answers.
Image Credits: (X-@yabhishekhd)
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FAQs
When will the Honda ALPHA debut in India?
It will make its global debut on December 2, 2026.
Is Honda ALPHA Honda's first electric SUV in India?
Yes. It will be Honda's first electric SUV for the Indian market.
Where will the Honda ALPHA be manufactured?
At Honda's Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.
What is the expected battery capacity of Honda ALPHA?
Reports suggest 65kWh to 75kWh battery options, but Honda has not confirmed these figures.
When will Honda ALPHA go on sale?
Honda's earlier roadmap indicated sales would begin in 2027. The December 2 event is its global debut.