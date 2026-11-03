Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and District announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration and launched the all-new Airtel Arena to deliver better connectivity and live concert experiences in India. Airtel Arena will give concertgoers direct 5G connectivity and can accommodate a whopping 17,000 fans. As part of the collaboration, Airtel and District announced that they will rename a 16-acre open-air concert venue in Bengaluru as Airtel Arena.
District will help fans, artists, and organizers perform at Airtel Arena, while Airtel will provide the digital integration needed to deliver 5G connectivity inside the venue when thousands of fans attend events, without worrying about losing mobile network connectivity.
Here’s what we know so far about the new Airtel Arena.
The new 16-acre open-air concert venue in Bengaluru is now called Airtel Arena.
The new concert arena is a partnership between Bharti and District. District offers fans, artists, and organizers a bigger open space to perform and attend events, while Bharti Airtel provides the infrastructure needed to support 5G connectivity for everyone.
The all-new Airtel Arena can accommodate over 17,000 fans and is the same concert space where prominent artists, including Arijit Singh, Anirudh Ravichander, and Bryan Adams, have performed. Now you get a complete infrastructure upgrade with Airtel.
Go-Gold Entertainment LLP developed the 16-acre space as a production-ready destination for large-scale events.
The main stage meets international production standards and includes roof truss and IMAG extensions, making it accessible to international artists who want to perform in India.
You also get a much larger parking area that can accommodate around 4,500 cars, plus space for 1,000 two-wheelers.
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Airtel Arena: How Does It Benefit Fans And Artists?
This new partnership benefits everyone, from artists to organizers and even the fans who attend.
Airtel Arena solves a major challenge at concerts and live events: maintaining reliable mobile connectivity with thousands of users in the same location.
By bringing dedicated infrastructure to meet this need, Airtel shifts the mobile connectivity load away from everyone, eliminating the “no connectivity” message on your phone inside Airtel Arena.
This 5G upgrade in concert areas will help fans and artists stream live performances without worrying about network loss.
Fans can also share pictures and videos and make digital payments inside the venue without waiting for the network to come up. Airtel will support the venue’s existing mobile pre-order with cashless top-up facilities.
Airtel Arena offers a complete, first-of-its-kind network solution for concertgoers and artists. It fixes a long-standing network problem.
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District and Airtel Share Their Vision for India’s Live Entertainment Industry
Airtel and District are partnering to take “India’s Live Entertainment Industry” to new heights, with Airtel using its telecom expertise to solve a major problem fans and artists face.
Moving forward, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District, shared that India has fewer than ten purpose-built venues that can host more than 10,000 people.
He noted the live entertainment industry’s growth and potential, creating a need for greater investment and collaboration.
Suchita Salwan, Chief Customer Officer at Airtel, highlighted the growing importance of seamless connectivity at concerts and shared Airtel’s ongoing commitment to improving its digital infrastructure.
K Vasudeva Udupa, Founder Director of Go-Golf Entertainment LLP, shared how the venue was developed to offer a world-class experience for attendees and artists.
He emphasized that District’s on-ground experience and Airtel’s investment in digital infrastructure help strengthen the venue’s foundation.
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FAQs
What is Airtel Arena?
Airtel Arena is a 16-acre open-air concert venue in Bengaluru, renamed in a partnership between Bharti Airtel and District. It offers large-scale live entertainment events with improved digital connectivity.
Where is Airtel Arena located?
Airtel Arena is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
What is the seating capacity of Airtel Arena?
Airtel Arena can accommodate more than 17,000 fans during concerts and other live events.
How will Airtel improve connectivity at Airtel Arena?
Airtel will invest in dedicated digital infrastructure to deliver reliable, high-capacity connectivity at the venue, including during large-crowd events.
Is Airtel Arena India's first 5G-powered concert venue?
Airtel and District have described their collaboration as a first-of-its-kind initiative. Airtel is investing in dedicated digital infrastructure to improve connectivity at the venue, but the companies have not disclosed detailed technical specifications of the deployment.