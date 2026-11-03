Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and District announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration and launched the all-new Airtel Arena to deliver better connectivity and live concert experiences in India. Airtel Arena will give concertgoers direct 5G connectivity and can accommodate a whopping 17,000 fans. As part of the collaboration, Airtel and District announced that they will rename a 16-acre open-air concert venue in Bengaluru as Airtel Arena.

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Key Highlights Airtel and District Launch Airtel Arena in Bengaluru With Dedicated 5G Infrastructure.

Airtel Arena: Airtel Partners with District to Enhance Concert Connectivity.

Airtel Brings Dedicated 5G Infrastructure to Bengaluru's 17,000-Capacity Venue.

Bengaluru's 16-Acre Concert Venue Renamed Airtel Arena in Major Partnership.

District will help fans, artists, and organizers perform at Airtel Arena, while Airtel will provide the digital integration needed to deliver 5G connectivity inside the venue when thousands of fans attend events, without worrying about losing mobile network connectivity.

Here’s what we know so far about the new Airtel Arena.

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Airtel Arena: How 5G Will Transform Concert Experiences in Bengaluru

The new 16-acre open-air concert venue in Bengaluru is now called Airtel Arena.

The new concert arena is a partnership between Bharti and District. District offers fans, artists, and organizers a bigger open space to perform and attend events, while Bharti Airtel provides the infrastructure needed to support 5G connectivity for everyone.

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While Bharti Airtel focuses on digital infrastructure, District will manage the on-ground experience for fans, artists, and event organizers, ensuring a smooth, seamless experience by managing the concert space for Airtel.