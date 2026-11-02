Gopal Vittal Re-Elected GSMA Chair Until 2028, Makes Digital Security Top Priority

Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal has been re-elected as Chair of the GSMA Board for a second consecutive term. His continued leadership of the global telecom industry body will see a renewed focus on strengthening trust, security and customer protection across the digital ecosystem.
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Key Highlights
Gopal Vittal has been re-elected GSMA Chair for a second consecutive term.
Trust and security will remain central priorities under his leadership.
Airtel's experience in fraud prevention and customer protection in India is contributing to broader global discussions.
The GSMA Board discussed digital trust and emerging technologies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
GSMA is pursuing cooperation between satellite and terrestrial network operators.
AI-driven fraud prevention and intelligence sharing across markets are also areas of focus.
Vittal was first appointed as GSMA Chair on March 24, 2025 to serve the remainder of the Board’s term until December 31, 2026. He has now been re-elected for a fresh two-year term beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2028.
During his tenure as GSMA Chair, Vittal has made trust and security global priorities. He will continue building on this agenda during his second term, with the understanding that trust is a fundamental right for users of digital services.
Airtel’s Experience in Building Digital Trust
Airtel’s experience in addressing fraud, strengthening customer protection and building trust at scale in India has contributed to the broader efforts towards creating a responsible global digital ecosystem. The learnings from these initiatives are helping shape discussions on how telecom operators and other participants in the digital ecosystem can work together to protect customers against emerging threats.
The emphasis is on ensuring that trust and security remain integral to digital services as connectivity and technology continue to evolve.
GSMA Board Discusses Digital Trust With Prime Minister Modi
During the GSMA Board’s recent visit to India, Vittal led the delegation in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key priorities affecting the global telecommunications industry.
The discussions covered 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and satellite connectivity, with digital trust emerging as an important area of focus. GSMA also highlighted the need for shared responsibility across the digital ecosystem, recognising that building trust requires cooperation from every participant rather than telecom operators alone.
Cooperation Between Satellite and Telecom Networks
Another important area under Vittal’s leadership has been the development of a mutually beneficial framework between satellite players and terrestrial telecom operators the framework seeks to expand connectivity and network coverage while protecting investments, spectrum resources and the integrity of existing terrestrial networks. The approach aims to create opportunities for satellite connectivity without compromising the long-term sustainability of terrestrial telecom infrastructure.
Using AI to Combat Scams and Fraud
Vittal has also led the GSMA Board towards setting up a global shared forum focused on using artificial intelligence to prevent scams and digital fraud. The initiative places emphasis on intelligence sharing across markets and the wider digital ecosystem to address threats that extend beyond individual networks and geographical boundaries.
It also focuses on preventing the misuse of AI to attack telecom networks, enable scams or erode public trust in digital services.
The broader objective is to ensure that artificial intelligence is governed, secured and used responsibly, with cooperation across the ecosystem playing an important role in protecting customers.
Trust and Security to Remain Key Priorities
With Vittal beginning a second consecutive term as GSMA Chair, trust, security and customer protection will continue to remain central to the organisation’s agenda. His continued leadership will focus on strengthening cooperation across the global digital ecosystem, encouraging responsible AI adoption and supporting collaboration between satellite and terrestrial network operators.
The emphasis will remain on expanding connectivity and embracing emerging technologies while ensuring that digital networks and services remain secure and trustworthy.
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FAQs
Who has been re-elected as GSMA Chair?
Gopal Vittal of Bharti Airtel has been re-elected as Chair of the GSMA Board for a second consecutive term.
What will Gopal Vittal focus on during his second term as GSMA Chair?
Vittal will continue focusing on digital trust, cybersecurity, customer protection, responsible AI adoption and cooperation across the global telecom ecosystem.
What did the GSMA Board discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
During its recent visit to India, the GSMA Board discussed digital trust, 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and satellite connectivity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
How is GSMA working with satellite connectivity providers?
Under Vittal's leadership, GSMA has worked on a framework aimed at expanding satellite connectivity while protecting spectrum, infrastructure investments and the integrity of terrestrial telecom networks.
How does GSMA plan to use AI to prevent scams and fraud?
The GSMA Board has pursued a global intelligence-sharing forum aimed at using AI to prevent scams and digital fraud while promoting responsible and secure AI use.