Gopal Vittal Re-Elected GSMA Chair Until 2028, Makes Digital Security Top Priority

Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal has been re-elected as Chair of the GSMA Board for a second consecutive term. His continued leadership of the global telecom industry body will see a renewed focus on strengthening trust, security and customer protection across the digital ecosystem.

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Key Highlights Gopal Vittal has been re-elected GSMA Chair for a second consecutive term.

Trust and security will remain central priorities under his leadership.

Airtel's experience in fraud prevention and customer protection in India is contributing to broader global discussions.

The GSMA Board discussed digital trust and emerging technologies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

GSMA is pursuing cooperation between satellite and terrestrial network operators.

AI-driven fraud prevention and intelligence sharing across markets are also areas of focus.

Vittal was first appointed as GSMA Chair on March 24, 2025 to serve the remainder of the Board’s term until December 31, 2026. He has now been re-elected for a fresh two-year term beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2028.

During his tenure as GSMA Chair, Vittal has made trust and security global priorities. He will continue building on this agenda during his second term, with the understanding that trust is a fundamental right for users of digital services.

Airtel’s Experience in Building Digital Trust

Airtel’s experience in addressing fraud, strengthening customer protection and building trust at scale in India has contributed to the broader efforts towards creating a responsible global digital ecosystem. The learnings from these initiatives are helping shape discussions on how telecom operators and other participants in the digital ecosystem can work together to protect customers against emerging threats.

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The emphasis is on ensuring that trust and security remain integral to digital services as connectivity and technology continue to evolve.