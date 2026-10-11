Bharti Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha has said that fraud incidents on Airtel’s telecom networks have declined dramatically since the company introduced its spam prevention solution. The remarks highlight the telecom operator’s efforts to strengthen customer protection through network-based artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities. Sinha said Airtel introduced its spam prevention solution over a year ago and subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology.

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Key Highlights Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha says fraud incidents on Airtel's telecom networks have declined dramatically following the rollout of its spam prevention solution.

Airtel subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology behind its spam protection system.

Airtel cited a 68.7% reduction in reported fraud-related financial losses and a 14.3% decline in cybercrime complaints between September 2024 and June 2025.

Airtel's AI-powered security system is designed to detect and block malicious websites accessed through its network.

Airtel has introduced AI-powered banking OTP fraud alerts and partnered with Google to strengthen RCS messaging security.

Airtel Business sees cybersecurity, cloud services, data centres, IoT and digital infrastructure as important growth opportunities over the next three years.

The development comes as Bharti Airtel continues to expand its cybersecurity offerings amid evolving digital threats and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. Sinha also discussed the importance of regulatory safeguards, responsible AI deployment and digital infrastructure in supporting business growth. The company is looking to strengthen its capabilities across cybersecurity, cloud services, data centres and enterprise connectivity.

Airtel Says Fraud Incidents Have Declined

Speaking about Airtel’s efforts to address spam and fraud, Sinha highlighted the company’s use of AI-powered network technology to strengthen customer protection. He explained that Airtel initially introduced its spam prevention solution and subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology. According to the executive, fraud incidents on Airtel’s telecom networks have dropped dramatically since the introduction of the spam prevention system, although he did not provide specific figures detailing the reduction.