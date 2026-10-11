Airtel Says Frauds on Its Network Have Dropped Dramatically After Spam Protection Rollout
Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha says fraud incidents on the company's telecom networks have declined dramatically following the introduction of its AI-powered spam prevention solution. Airtel has also expanded its fraud protection capabilities through malicious link blocking, banking OTP fraud alerts and network-level security measures, while identifying cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as key areas for future growth.
Bharti Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha has said that fraud incidents on Airtel’s telecom networks have declined dramatically since the company introduced its spam prevention solution. The remarks highlight the telecom operator’s efforts to strengthen customer protection through network-based artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities. Sinha said Airtel introduced its spam prevention solution over a year ago and subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology.
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Key Highlights
Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha says fraud incidents on Airtel's telecom networks have declined dramatically following the rollout of its spam prevention solution.
Airtel subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology behind its spam protection system.
Airtel cited a 68.7% reduction in reported fraud-related financial losses and a 14.3% decline in cybercrime complaints between September 2024 and June 2025.
Airtel's AI-powered security system is designed to detect and block malicious websites accessed through its network.
Airtel has introduced AI-powered banking OTP fraud alerts and partnered with Google to strengthen RCS messaging security.
Airtel Business sees cybersecurity, cloud services, data centres, IoT and digital infrastructure as important growth opportunities over the next three years.
The development comes as Bharti Airtel continues to expand its cybersecurity offerings amid evolving digital threats and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. Sinha also discussed the importance of regulatory safeguards, responsible AI deployment and digital infrastructure in supporting business growth. The company is looking to strengthen its capabilities across cybersecurity, cloud services, data centres and enterprise connectivity.
Airtel Says Fraud Incidents Have Declined
Speaking about Airtel’s efforts to address spam and fraud, Sinha highlighted the company’s use of AI-powered network technology to strengthen customer protection. He explained that Airtel initially introduced its spam prevention solution and subsequently developed a fraud prevention solution using the same network AI technology. According to the executive, fraud incidents on Airtel’s telecom networks have dropped dramatically since the introduction of the spam prevention system, although he did not provide specific figures detailing the reduction.
Airtel has previously reported measurable improvements in fraud-related indicators following the introduction of its network protection systems. According to data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, cited by Airtel, reported fraud-related financial losses on its network declined by 68.7%, while cybercrime complaints fell by 14.3% between September 2024 and June 2025. These figures relate to an earlier period and are separate from Sinha’s latest remarks.
Bharti Airtel has introduced an AI-powered fraud detection solution designed to identify and block malicious websites in real time the system examines web links across communication platforms, including SMS, email and messaging applications, and blocks access to websites identified as malicious when users attempt to open them through Airtel’s network. Customers are redirected to a warning page when a potentially harmful website is blocked.
The company has also expanded its protection capabilities to address banking OTP-related scams. In February 2026, Airtel announced an AI-powered Fraud Alert feature designed to warn customers when a banking OTP is received during a potentially risky phone call. The initiative is intended to help customers identify suspicious situations before sharing sensitive transaction information with fraudsters.
In another development, Airtel and Google announced a collaboration in March 2026 to strengthen spam and fraud protection in Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. The partnership focuses on combining network intelligence and sender verification to improve protection against suspicious communications.
Airtel Expands Cybersecurity Offerings
Beyond consumer-facing fraud prevention, Airtel is expanding its cybersecurity business to address emerging digital threats. Sinha said cybersecurity is becoming increasingly relevant in India as digital frauds and cyberattacks continue to evolve. The company is extending its cybersecurity offerings beyond traditional services to address newer threats and the changing requirements of businesses adopting digital technologies.
Airtel’s cybersecurity initiatives form part of its broader enterprise services portfolio, which includes connectivity, sovereign cloud, data centres, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud communications. The company’s focus on these areas reflects its efforts to provide businesses with digital infrastructure and security capabilities as organisations increasingly rely on connected systems and AI-powered applications.
Airtel Business CEO Discusses AI Regulation
Sinha also highlighted the importance of appropriate safeguards as artificial intelligence adoption increases across industries. He said Airtel works closely with government regulators and customers to ensure that AI deployment remains compliant while supporting productivity and business outcomes. According to the executive, regulation should enable innovation and productivity rather than unnecessarily restrict the benefits of emerging technologies.
His comments come as the Indian government prepares a consultation paper on AI regulation, with discussions focusing on technology safety, deepfakes and a human-first approach. Sinha welcomed the consultation process and emphasised the importance of developing an appropriate regulatory framework. He also discussed the growing adoption of AI agents, noting that organisations need suitable controls, safeguards and enterprise architecture to deploy AI safely while improving productivity.
Digital Infrastructure to Drive Future Growth
Sinha identified digital infrastructure as an important growth opportunity for Airtel Business over the next three years. He expects demand for cloud services, data centres, connectivity, cybersecurity, IoT and communications-platform-as-a-service offerings to contribute to the company’s future growth. These services form part of Airtel’s broader efforts to address enterprise requirements as businesses expand their digital operations.
The company’s focus on digital infrastructure comes alongside its efforts to strengthen spam prevention, fraud protection and cybersecurity capabilities. With artificial intelligence becoming increasingly important across consumer and enterprise services, Airtel is positioning network-level protection and digital infrastructure as key areas of its technology and business strategy.
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FAQs
Has Airtel reported a reduction in fraud incidents?
Yes. Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said fraud incidents on Airtel's telecom networks have declined dramatically since the introduction of its spam prevention solution. He did not provide a new numerical reduction.
How does Airtel's AI-powered spam and fraud protection work?
Airtel uses network-based artificial intelligence to identify suspicious communications and potential threats. Its fraud protection capabilities also include detecting and blocking malicious websites accessed through its network.
How much have fraud-related financial losses declined on Airtel's network?
According to historical I4C data cited by Airtel, reported fraud-related financial losses declined by 68.7%, while cybercrime complaints fell by 14.3% between September 2024 and June 2025.
Does Airtel provide protection against banking OTP fraud?
Airtel announced an AI-powered Fraud Alert feature in February 2026 designed to warn customers when a banking OTP is received during a potentially risky phone call.
How is Airtel strengthening cybersecurity for businesses?
Airtel is expanding its enterprise cybersecurity offerings to address emerging digital threats alongside its connectivity, cloud, data centre and IoT services.