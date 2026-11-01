Realme Sales Drop By 60 Percent Amid Pricing Row: AIMRA
All India Mobile Retailers Association alleges Realme of misleading pricing strategy for offline retailers over online selling, by giving an example of the Realme's P4 series, resulting in a whopping 60% sales decline - Here is what we know:
Realme is in the spotlight for misleading smartphone sales strategies through online and offline retailer channels. The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has accused Realme of selling smartphones at higher discounted prices online than offline and shared a price comparison of Realme’s best-selling smartphone lineup, the Realme P series, online and offline.
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Key Highlights
The All India Mobile Retailers Association alleges that Realme uses a different pricing strategy, undermining customer trust and retailers’ confidence in selling Realme phones.
AIMRA pointed out that Realme’s best-selling smartphone lineup, the Realme P4 series, shows a price difference of Rs 6000 between online and offline channels.
The misleading pricing strategies impacted offline retail sales by 60% in October 2026 compared to last year, while Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus maintained sales margins throughout the year.
This is eroding customer trust in buying Realme smartphones offline. AIMRA also said large price differences between online and offline stores have reduced Realme sales by over 60% compared to last year.
Meanwhile, other smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have outlined their own online and offline pricing strategies. Here is everything we know so far:
Realme’s Pricing Tactics Put Offline Sales Under Pressure: AIMRA
AIMRA represents more than 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers across India. The retailer body’s chairman, Kailash Lakhyani, expressed concern over the large price gap, citing the Realme P series online and offline pricing as an example.
According to the AIMRA Chairman, Realme P series phones sold at much lower prices online through channels like Flipkart and Amazon than at offline retailers, with a Rs 6000 difference, which could harm offline stores’ reputation and erode customer trust in Realme.
Citing the price gap, the AIMRA Chairman also reported a huge decline in Realme P series smartphone sales of over 60% in October this year compared to October last year.
Realme has been accused of not running enough promotional campaigns to boost smartphone sales for offline retailers, adding more pressure to sell Realme phones this festive season. Let’s look at online and offline pricing to see the difference.
Realme P4 Series Smartphone Price Comparison: Offline VS Online
If you are looking at the price difference between offline and online pricing, we’ve got you covered with a comparison of the Realme P4 series lineup, from the budget Realme P4 Lite 5G to the premium, recently launched Realme P4 Power 5G.
The base Realme P4 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 18999 through offline retailers for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version.
It gets an exclusive Rs 2000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 16999. If you go with an online store, likely Flipkart, the same model sells for Rs 15999 with an additional Rs 1000 discount, bringing the price to Rs 14999, making a Rs 2000 difference.
For the premium P series, the Realme P4 Power 5G base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32999 through offline retailers, with no additional discounts.
You can get the same model online at an exclusive price of Rs 29999, with an additional Rs 2000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 27999 compared to offline retailers. This hurts trust and retailer sales for Realme phones.
AIMRA also pointed out that other smartphone makers, especially Vivo and Realme’s sister companies like Oppo and OnePlus, have strong pricing strategies for offline and online retailers.
Do you think Realme’s pricing strategies could affect trust and confidence over time? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
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FAQs
Why is AIMRA raising concerns over Realme's pricing strategy?
AIMRA has accused Realme of offering smartphones at significantly lower prices online than offline retailers, creating a price gap that disadvantages traditional mobile stores.
What is the price difference between Realme phones online and offline?
According to AIMRA's claims and examples in the comparison, the price difference can reach Rs 6,000 across certain Realme smartphone models.
How much have Realme P series sales declined?
AIMRA Chairman Kailash Lakhyani said Realme P series sales fell by over 60% in October compared with the same month last year.
Why are offline retailers concerned about Realme's online discounts?
Retailers believe large online discounts make customers question offline pricing, damage store credibility, and reduce confidence in buying Realme smartphones from physical outlets.
Where can customers buy Realme P series smartphones online?
Customers can find Realme P series smartphones on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, depending on model availability.