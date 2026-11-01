Realme Sales Drop By 60 Percent Amid Pricing Row: AIMRA

Realme is in the spotlight for misleading smartphone sales strategies through online and offline retailer channels. The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has accused Realme of selling smartphones at higher discounted prices online than offline and shared a price comparison of Realme’s best-selling smartphone lineup, the Realme P series, online and offline.

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Key Highlights The All India Mobile Retailers Association alleges that Realme uses a different pricing strategy, undermining customer trust and retailers’ confidence in selling Realme phones.

AIMRA pointed out that Realme’s best-selling smartphone lineup, the Realme P4 series, shows a price difference of Rs 6000 between online and offline channels.

The misleading pricing strategies impacted offline retail sales by 60% in October 2026 compared to last year, while Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus maintained sales margins throughout the year.

This is eroding customer trust in buying Realme smartphones offline. AIMRA also said large price differences between online and offline stores have reduced Realme sales by over 60% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, other smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have outlined their own online and offline pricing strategies. Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Realme’s Pricing Tactics Put Offline Sales Under Pressure: AIMRA

AIMRA represents more than 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers across India. The retailer body’s chairman, Kailash Lakhyani, expressed concern over the large price gap, citing the Realme P series online and offline pricing as an example.

According to the AIMRA Chairman, Realme P series phones sold at much lower prices online through channels like Flipkart and Amazon than at offline retailers, with a Rs 6000 difference, which could harm offline stores’ reputation and erode customer trust in Realme.