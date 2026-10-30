Reliance Jio ARPU Rises to Rs 218.8 as Customers Use More Data

Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 218.8 in the September 2026 quarter, supported by a better subscriber mix and increased usage. The figure stood at Rs 215.6 in the previous quarter and Rs 211.4 in the same period last year, according to Reliance Industries’ Q2 FY27 results.

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Key Highlights ARPU increased from Rs 3.2 to Rs 215.6 in the preceding quarter.

Yearly ARPU growth stood at 3.5%, compared with Rs 211.4.

Average monthly data consumption reached 44.2GB per customer.

Jio added 91 lakh customers during the quarter, taking its total customer base to 54.24 crore.

Fixed broadband subscribers reached 3 crore, including 1.51 crore AirFiber subscribers.

Jio’s 5G subscriber base reached 30 crore.

This means Jio’s ARPU increased by Rs 3.2, or around 1.5%, compared with the June quarter. On a yearly basis, it rose by Rs 7.4, translating into growth of 3.5%. ARPU is a key metric for telecom operators as it tracks the average revenue generated from each user.

The improvement came even as Jio continued to offer promotional schemes to fixed broadband customers. The company said these schemes partly offset the gains from a better subscriber mix and increased usage. It did not disclose how much the offers affected ARPU or provide separate figures for mobile and home broadband.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Adds Most 5G FWA Users in September 2026

Broadband Offers Weigh on ARPU Gains

Jio’s broadband business continued to expand during the period. Its fixed broadband subscriber base reached 3 crore at the end of September 2026, with 73 lakh subscribers added over the previous 12 months.