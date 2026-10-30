Reliance Jio ARPU Rises to Rs 218.8 as Customers Use More Data

Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 218.8 in the September 2026 quarter, supported by a better subscriber mix and increased usage. The figure stood at Rs 215.6 in the previous quarter and Rs 211.4 in the same period last year, according to Reliance Industries’ Q2 FY27 results.
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Key Highlights
ARPU increased from Rs 3.2 to Rs 215.6 in the preceding quarter.
Yearly ARPU growth stood at 3.5%, compared with Rs 211.4.
Average monthly data consumption reached 44.2GB per customer.
Jio added 91 lakh customers during the quarter, taking its total customer base to 54.24 crore.
This means Jio’s ARPU increased by Rs 3.2, or around 1.5%, compared with the June quarter. On a yearly basis, it rose by Rs 7.4, translating into growth of 3.5%. ARPU is a key metric for telecom operators as it tracks the average revenue generated from each user.
The improvement came even as Jio continued to offer promotional schemes to fixed broadband customers. The company said these schemes partly offset the gains from a better subscriber mix and increased usage. It did not disclose how much the offers affected ARPU or provide separate figures for mobile and home broadband.
Jio’s broadband business continued to expand during the period. Its fixed broadband subscriber base reached 3 crore at the end of September 2026, with 73 lakh subscribers added over the previous 12 months.
AirFiber accounted for more than 75% of these additions, underscoring its role in broadband growth.
The AirFiber subscriber base stood at 1.51 crore at the end of the quarter. While the growth expands Jio’s broadband customer base, the results also show how promotional offers can moderate revenue per user. The company identified these promotions as an offset to the factors supporting higher ARPU.
Jio attributed the ARPU improvement to subscriber mix and usage.
The release did not identify a fresh tariff increase as a reason for the rise. It also did not break down the individual contribution of these factors, making it difficult to determine how much each added to the quarterly improvement.
Jio customers also consumed more data. Average monthly consumption per customer increased to 44.2GB, up from 43.7GB in the June quarter and 38.7GB a year earlier.
Total data traffic reached 71.3 billion GB during the quarter, up 22.1% from the same period last year.
Its 5G subscriber base reached 30 crore at the end of September, with 6.6 crore users added over 12 months. Jio said around 56% of its wireless traffic was now carried on 5G. However, the company did not disclose a separate ARPU figure for its 5G customers.
Jio Platforms’ profit after tax increased 13.7% year on year to Rs 8,387 crore, while EBITDA rose 16.6% to Rs 21,879 crore.
The company said subscriber additions, higher ARPU, and growth in digital services drove operating revenue growth, the main drivers of its September quarter performance. Its EBITDA margin stood at 54.1% for Q2.
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FAQs
What is Jio’s ARPU in Q2 FY27?
Jio reported an average revenue per user of Rs 218.8 for the quarter ended September 2026.
How much did Jio’s ARPU increase?
ARPU increased from Rs 215.6 in the previous quarter and Rs 211.4 a year earlier, representing growth of approximately 1.5% sequentially and 3.5% annually.
What drove Jio’s ARPU growth?
Jio attributed the improvement to a better subscriber mix and increased usage. Promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers partly offset these gains.
How much data do Jio customers consume?
Average monthly data consumption per customer reached 44.2GB, compared with 43.7GB in the previous quarter.
Did a new tariff hike drive Jio’s ARPU increase?
The earnings release did not attribute the increase to a fresh tariff hike. It identified subscriber mix and increased usage as the supporting factors.