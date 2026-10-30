Grok Bots Paid-Only Model Attracts Users

Grok Bot is growing in popularity in the AI agent market. Elon Musk’s SpaceX AI product is seeing more daily active users. Unlike other AI platforms, Grok Bot doesn’t offer a free option. Growth is happening as companies increasingly look for AI agents that can do tasks on their own.
The latest numbers also show that people want AI tools beyond regular chatbots.
Grok Bot, the AI agent made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX AI, saw a big rise in daily active users in its first two months. According to data from Similarweb, as reported by Crypto Briefing, daily active users rose from about 155,000 on September 20 to around 450,000 by October 17 2026.
This increase is very significant because Grok Bot does not have a free version. People have to pay to use it, which makes its growth an interesting sign of interest in paid AI agents.
Grok Bot started beta on August 11 2026. Unlike AI chatbots that answer questions, the product is meant to act like a digital coworker that can do tasks across apps and websites.
Similarweb’s numbers show that daily active users nearly tripled between September 20 and October 17. Crypto Briefing says the overall increase since the product’s launch is more than six times in less than two months.
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Growth continued into late October. Similarweb said on October 29 that Grok Bots’ daily active users rose for 16 days in a row since it started. Its chart showed about 600,000 active users by October 26 across its iPhone and Android apps worldwide.
These numbers come from third parties and are not SpaceXAI’s official user numbers.
Grok Bot Has No Free Subscription Tier
One interesting part of Grok Bot’s growth is its paid-only model.
Well-known AI platforms have free access to get users to try them, then push them to paid subscriptions. Grok Bot is different because it requires payment to use.
This makes its user growth very interesting because it shows that more people are willing to pay for an AI agent that does tasks.
SpaceXAI has also said Grok Bot has 800,000 weekly paying users, more than double the previous month. This number differs from Similarweb’s active user numbers and shouldn’t be compared directly.
Elon Musk also talked about the lack of a tier in a post on X on October 29, pointing out the product’s growth without a free option.
What Can Grok Bot Actually Do?
Grok Bot is meant to go beyond the chatbot experience of just giving answers; it wants to finish tasks from start to finish.
Its abilities include managing emails, helping with sales outreach, and working across apps and websites. The goal is to let AI agents do step-by-step tasks with less human help.
This approach puts Grok Bot in the growing AI agent market, where companies are building systems that can do everyday tasks on their own.
Its competition includes products like Meta’s Muse and AI agents from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. However, these products serve different user groups and have different pricing and features, so comparing them based only on downloads or user numbers isn’t fair.
Can Paid AI Agents Become the Big Market?
Grok Bots’ growth shows a shift in how people and businesses view AI products.
The first AI wave was mostly about chat tools that helped users write text, answer questions, and create content. The next step could be AI agents that handle business tasks and do repetitive work.
For SpaceXAI, a paid approach could be a clearer path to revenue. However, retaining users is important, especially as competition grows and companies assess how reliable and useful these AI tools are.
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There are also limits to consider. Similarweb numbers are estimates, and mobile daily active users don’t cover the whole user base. Grok Bot is still in beta, which means its growth could change as the product improves.
Still, its early adoption suggests people may be ready to pay for AI systems that do more than answer questions.
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FAQs
What is Grok Bot?
Grok Bot is an AI agent developed by SpaceXAI that can perform multi-step tasks across applications and websites.
How many daily active users does Grok Bot have?
Similarweb’s chart indicated approximately 600,000 daily active users on October 26, 2026, across iPhone and Android worldwide.
Does Grok Bot offer a free plan?
No. Grok Bot follows a paid-only model and does not offer a free tier.
When was Grok Bot launched?
Grok Bot entered beta on August 11, 2026.
Who are Grok Bot’s competitors?
Its competitors include Meta’s Muse and AI agent products from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.