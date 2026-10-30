Grok Bot is growing in popularity in the AI agent market. Elon Musk’s SpaceX AI product is seeing more daily active users. Unlike other AI platforms, Grok Bot doesn’t offer a free option. Growth is happening as companies increasingly look for AI agents that can do tasks on their own.

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Key Highlights Grok Bot’s daily active users increased from around 155,000 to 450,000 between September 20 and October 17.

Similarweb reported 16 consecutive days of daily user growth through October 26.

SpaceXAI’s AI agent operates without a free tier.

The latest numbers also show that people want AI tools beyond regular chatbots.

Grok Bots Paid-Only Model Attracts Users

Grok Bot, the AI agent made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX AI, saw a big rise in daily active users in its first two months. According to data from Similarweb, as reported by Crypto Briefing, daily active users rose from about 155,000 on September 20 to around 450,000 by October 17 2026.

This increase is very significant because Grok Bot does not have a free version. People have to pay to use it, which makes its growth an interesting sign of interest in paid AI agents.

Grok Bot Daily Active Users See Strong Growth

Grok Bot started beta on August 11 2026. Unlike AI chatbots that answer questions, the product is meant to act like a digital coworker that can do tasks across apps and websites.

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Similarweb’s numbers show that daily active users nearly tripled between September 20 and October 17. Crypto Briefing says the overall increase since the product’s launch is more than six times in less than two months.