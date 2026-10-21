OpenAI’s ChatGPT Hindi Voice Gets Better: What’s New?

OpenAI is adding Hindi voice support to ChatGPT to boost AI competition and usage in India. The new upgrades include Hindi AI voices by Neer and Leher. This update comes as OpenAI releases GPT-Live 1.1 to improve understanding, pronunciation, and support for Indian languages and accents. It also helps us check queries with the AI model in our native languages. ChatGPT India has revealed a short film showing the real-world functionality of ChatGPT’s Hindi Voice Support.

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Key Highlights OpenAI is showcasing Hindi voice interactions through two voices, Neer and Leher, to make conversations with its AI assistant feel more natural.

The voice upgrades aim to improve pronunciation, reduce fillers and repetition, and deliver smoother real-time interactions.

The move highlights the importance of Indian-language AI experiences as OpenAI competes to expand its presence in India's growing AI market.

OpenAI ChatGPT Gets Hindi Voice Support With Improved – Explained

OpenAI introduced two new voices called Leher and Neer. You can see them in action in a recent short film uploaded to the ChatGPT India YouTube channel.

In the film, characters converse with the ChatGPT voice in Hindi, each using a different tone. The assistant understood the accents and queries and replied in a similar accent and voice.

This new ChatGPT Voice in Hindi will help reduce the overall gap in accessing AI, whether by age, profession, or background.

This is a major step for OpenAI as it expands its AI presence in India. OpenAI continues to build its presence in India and has even signed a deal with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to market its AI model to Indian audiences.