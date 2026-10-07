IMC 2026: Reliance Jio Showcases India-Built AI and Connectivity Innovations

The company’s showcase brings together solutions spanning satellite connectivity, autonomous networks, education, enterprise technology, AI-powered wearables and smart homes. Jio said the technologies have been developed and tested in India and are designed to serve governments, enterprises, telecom operators and consumers worldwide.
Under its broader vision of “Built in India. Scaled in India. Taking to the World,” Jio is demonstrating how India is moving from being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator, innovator and exporter.
Read on to know what India’s leading operator is showcasing at IMC 2026, in Jio’s own words:
Picture a village once beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, now connected through a satellite built in India. A school transformed into a smart learning environment using the devices it already has. A network that can detect, diagnose and resolve issues before users even notice them.
At India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Jio is bringing these stories together—each born from a distinctly Indian challenge: how to make technology work at massive scale, across the complexity and diversity of India.
Jio is showcasing how India is evolving from a consumer of technology into a creator, innovator and exporter of technology. The innovations on display are sovereign, AI-first and home-grown—proven at scale in India and designed to serve the world.
Built in India. Scaled in India. Taking to the World.
Technologies shaped by India’s scale and diversity are among the most resilient, affordable and inclusive in the world. At IMC 2026, Jio is demonstrating how these innovations can power the digital infrastructure of governments, enterprises and telecom operators globally.
Multiple Innovations. One Big Idea.
Space connectivity with no corner left behind
Jio’s sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation is envisioned to extend India’s digital infrastructure beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, delivering secure, low-latency, carrier-grade broadband across land, sea and air. Designed for global scale, it has the potential to position India as a trusted provider of resilient, sovereign and cost-effective space connectivity for operators, governments, enterprises and citizens worldwide.
From building networks to defining them
Jio is moving from adopting global standards to helping shape them, with active leadership in bodies such as 3GPP and TM Forum. Home-grown R&D is translating into high-value patents, Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), Open APIs, AI-native network frameworks and next-generation telecom technologies.
A telecom stack proven where it matters most
End-to-end technologies designed, built and battle-tested on Indian networks are now ready to go global. They offer operators and enterprises—particularly in emerging markets—a cost-effective alternative to established global vendors, while opening new export opportunities for India as a credible supplier of telecom equipment and software.
Networks that look after themselves
Jio’s AI-native autonomous networks can predict, optimise and self-heal, making telecom operations simpler, more efficient and resilient. For global operators seeking to reduce OPEX through automation, Jio Platforms’ AI-native network stack can be deployed as a turnkey solution, backed by operational playbooks refined on one of the world’s largest networks.
Jio Education Stack: Every School, Digitised
Jio Education Stack brings students, teachers, parents and school administrators together on a unified, AI-powered ecosystem. It enables any school to become a smart school using existing devices, with personalised AI-powered learning, rich digital content, intelligent administration and real-time analytics—bringing world-class education within reach of every child and every school.
AI Wearables, Made for India
From scan-and-pay payments and smarter healthcare to safer workplaces and more connected communities, Jio’s AI-powered wearables are designed to make everyday life simpler, safer and more connected—at population scale.
One Enterprise Stack to Power Them All
Jio’s AI-Powered Enterprise Stack brings connectivity, cloud, AI and digital capabilities together on a single integrated platform. It enables horizontal solutions across businesses as well as industry-specific solutions for Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy, Healthcare and Government.
JioAIHome: A Home That Gets You
JioAIHome brings intelligence into the home in a way that feels natural and intuitive. It understands, adapts and responds to users, with AI working silently in the background to make everyday experiences more personal, seamless and connected.
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Conclusion
Through its IMC 2026 showcase, Jio is positioning its technology portfolio as an example of how solutions developed for India’s unique challenges can be scaled for global markets.
Also in the IMC 2026 Series:
Reference 1: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Reviews Final Preparations for IMC 2026
Reference 2: IMC 2026: PM Modi Discusses Digital Inclusion, 6G, AI With GSMA Board
Reference 3: IMC 2026: Bharti Airtel Announces Free International Roaming With All Its Postpaid Plans
Reference 4: IMC 2026: Vi to Showcase AI-Powered Innovations and Intelligent Connectivity Solutions
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