IMC 2026: Reliance Jio Showcases India-Built AI and Connectivity Innovations

India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is showcasing a range of sovereign, AI-first and home-grown technologies at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, highlighting how innovations developed to address India’s scale and diversity can be deployed globally.

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The company’s showcase brings together solutions spanning satellite connectivity, autonomous networks, education, enterprise technology, AI-powered wearables and smart homes. Jio said the technologies have been developed and tested in India and are designed to serve governments, enterprises, telecom operators and consumers worldwide.

Under its broader vision of “Built in India. Scaled in India. Taking to the World,” Jio is demonstrating how India is moving from being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator, innovator and exporter.

Read on to know what India’s leading operator is showcasing at IMC 2026, in Jio’s own words:

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Picture a village once beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, now connected through a satellite built in India. A school transformed into a smart learning environment using the devices it already has. A network that can detect, diagnose and resolve issues before users even notice them.

At India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Jio is bringing these stories together—each born from a distinctly Indian challenge: how to make technology work at massive scale, across the complexity and diversity of India.

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Jio is showcasing how India is evolving from a consumer of technology into a creator, innovator and exporter of technology. The innovations on display are sovereign, AI-first and home-grown—proven at scale in India and designed to serve the world.