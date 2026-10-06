Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday, October 5, 2026, reviewed preparations for the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.

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Scindia Takes Stock of IMC 2026 Preparations at Yashobhoomi

Scindia toured the exhibition area, interacted with startups and exhibitors, and chaired review meetings with senior officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and partner agencies. He also addressed the media, outlining the scale, ambition and global significance of IMC 2026.

Describing IMC 2026 as a showcase of India’s telecom capabilities and technological ambitions, Scindia said the event would bring together thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of companies, while highlighting India’s transition from a services-led economy towards becoming a product nation.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia stated that “The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress is here. Tremendous amount of excitement, energy, pulsing capabilities and proven model of Indian telecom connectivity. The connectivity on which new frontiers of technology are being explored. Come, be a part of this experience where we will have thousands of exhibitors, hundreds of companies, new products as India moves from a services nation to a product nation..”

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India’s Telecom Ecosystem Registers Rapid Digital Expansion

Being held under the theme “Scale Without Boundaries”, IMC 2026 will showcase developments in telecommunications, digital connectivity and emerging technologies, while providing a platform for global collaboration, investment and knowledge exchange.