IMC 2026: PM Modi Discusses Digital Inclusion, 6G, AI With GSMA Board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board on digital inclusion, emerging technologies and the future of mobile connectivity ahead of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

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PM Modi Stresses Need for Affordable, Inclusive Digital Technology

During the meeting at Seva Teerth, Modi stressed that technology must serve as a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He emphasised the need to democratise technology and make digital services affordable and accessible, particularly in the Global South, while ensuring that connectivity reaches the last mile and does not widen the digital divide, according to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office dated October 6, 2026.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), especially for developing countries. He said growing discussions on DPI with world leaders reflected its increasing global relevance and noted that such platforms could serve as a springboard for countries in the Global South.

Modi Flags Rising Threat of Cyber and Digital Fraud

Modi also flagged the rising challenge of digital and cyber fraud, calling for technology-driven solutions and sustained public awareness campaigns to alert users about fraudulent calls and other cyber threats.

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On emerging technologies, the Prime Minister underlined the need for global standards and common rules. Referring to the growing threat posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content, he suggested exploring mechanisms that would allow users to quickly identify the origin of such content.