Vodafone Idea Showcases Vinzy Personal AI Assistant at IMC 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third largest telecom operator in India, could give Jio and Airtel a run for their money with its newly showcased Vinzy. The thing with Vinzy is that it is an AI (artificial intelligence) application/feature, which will run inside the Vi app. Just a side note, this has just been showcased by Vi as a prototype at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The company has not commented anything on when or whether it will launch or not. The basic idea of Vinzy is simple, to save you a lot of hassle in the calling department.

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How does Vi Vinzy Work?

Vodafone Idea’s Vinzy sits inside the Vi app. You tap on it, and set it up. While setting up, Vinzy will ask you for plenty of information. Once you feed it the information, it will start taking actions on your behalf. For example, you have asked Vinzy to tell Amazon delivery guys to leave the package in front of the gate always. Thus, whenever you will get a call from Amazon delivery, Vinzy will communicate on your behalf and tell the agent to leave the package where you have asked.

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Likewise, for different scenarios, you can set up Vinzy to different things. Vinzy can be named something else as well by the user. For example, you can set the name of Vinzy’s agent as Raj. So then it will be Raj, the aggent you talk to. Vinzy will also give you support to talk in around 15 Indian languages when it is launched (if it launches).