The internet depends on people whose work most users never see. A serious software problem can put websites and online services worldwide in danger. When that happens, fixing it becomes part of the job. The fix also needs to get to the systems that need it.

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Key Highlights Ondřej Surý has spent more than 20 years maintaining software used by internet infrastructure.

AI-assisted research helped identify critical PHP vulnerabilities that triggered a global security response.

Applying security patches quickly is essential for organisations running affected PHP versions.

That is where people who maintain open-source software can have an impact. A recent cybersecurity event has put one person in the spotlight.

The Volunteer Helping Keep the Internet Secure

The internet runs on software that millions use every day without knowing how it works. When a major security problem arises, the people who maintain that software become crucial to keeping websites and online services safe.

Ondřej Surý, a software developer from the Czech Republic, has spent more than twenty years working on software packages. He became a public figure after a cybersecurity incident involving PHP, a programming language many people use to build websites.

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According to the BBC, Surý has spent much of his time maintaining software for Linux systems. His work helps make software updates available in packages that system administrators can install without doing all the steps manually.

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How a PHP Security Problem Started