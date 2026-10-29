BSNL Rs 1999 or Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan: Which is Better

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has two prepaid plans with long-term validity which cost Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499. Both these plans are almost similar validities, but have a huge cost difference. For reference, the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan comes with 330 days of service validity, meanwhile the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan comes with 300 days of service validity. Both the plans are plan vouchers, and they come with service validities which will let users keep their SIM cards active. Let us take a look at the benefits of the two plans to understand which is better for you.

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BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There is also an extra 10GB data for the entire validity period of 330 days. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.05.

BSNL Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1,499 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 32GB of data, and 100 SMS/day. The internet speed drops to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data. The 32GB of data bundled with this plan is lump-SUM, so you can consume it either in one day, or the entire validity. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 300 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 4.99.

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Which BSNL Plan is Better?