The Indian gaming smartphone market will get a competitor this week. Infinix is getting ready to bring its GT-series device to India.

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Key Highlights Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27, 2026.

The phone features a Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 6,500mAh battery.

The Indian bundle includes dedicated gaming accessories; pricing remains unannounced.

The upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro emphasizes gaming performance, display quality, and thermal management. It also features physical gaming triggers to improve mobile gameplay. However, hardware is only one part of the picture. Infinix will also bring gaming accessories to India, so if you are someone looking for a new gaming smartphone upgrade, here is what we know so far about the new Inifnix GT 50 Pro ahead of launch.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launches Tomorrow

Infinix will launch the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G in India on October 27, 2026. The new gaming smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a dedicated cooling system.

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The company has already confirmed the specifications ahead of the launch.

However, the Indian price and final sale details have not been announced yet. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to be sold on Flipkart. Source: Gadgets 360

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Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date and Availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27. The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colours.