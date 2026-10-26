Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launches Tomorrow

The Indian gaming smartphone market will get a competitor this week. Infinix is getting ready to bring its GT-series device to India.
The upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro emphasizes gaming performance, display quality, and thermal management. It also features physical gaming triggers to improve mobile gameplay. However, hardware is only one part of the picture. Infinix will also bring gaming accessories to India, so if you are someone looking for a new gaming smartphone upgrade, here is what we know so far about the new Inifnix GT 50 Pro ahead of launch.
Infinix will launch the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G in India on October 27, 2026. The new gaming smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a dedicated cooling system.
The company has already confirmed the specifications ahead of the launch.
However, the Indian price and final sale details have not been announced yet. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to be sold on Flipkart. Source: Gadgets 360
The Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27. The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colours.
Infinix is also preparing a gaming accessory set for India. The company has confirmed that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will come with a bundle that includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0. These accessories extend the gaming experience beyond touchscreen controls. Source: Gadgets 360
Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications and Features
The Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a 6.78‑inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen will reach 4,500 nits, and the device will also deliver fast touch response for supported games.
Processor, RAM, and Storage
The Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Infinix also confirmed pressure‑sensitive GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons, which give gamers physical controls while playing.
Camera
On the camera front, the Infinix GT 50 Pro gets a dual rear camera setup with a single selfie shooter.
On the rear, you get a 50MP main sensor with OIS support, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor; on the front, a 13MP selfie shooter supports 4K and 1080p recording for streaming games online.
Dedicated Cooling System
One unique feature of the Infinix GT 50 Pro is its HydroFlow cooling system. The design shows part of the cooling channels through a window on the back, making the thermal management hardware visible.
Battery
The Infinix GT 50 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery. Supports 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It also supports wireless bypass charging with accessories. In terms of software, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to run XOS 16 built on Android 16. Source: Gadgets 360
Gaming Accessories Are a Major Highlight
The GT NX Controller clips onto the Infinix GT 50 Pro to make handheld gaming easier. It can also split into two Bluetooth-connected handles. This works well for two-player games.
The GT NX Station lets you plug the Infinix GT 50 Pro into a TV or monitor. It supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 does three things: it attaches to the phone, cools it with its technology, and charges it wirelessly.
Together, these accessories show that Infinix is making the Infinix GT 50 Pro more than a gaming smartphone. The real value of these accessories will depend on which games support them, how well they work together, and the final retail package.
Also Read: India Smartphone Shipments Fall, Samsung Regains Lead
Infinix GT 50 Pro India Price: What to Expect
Infinix has not officially announced the Indian price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro. Buyers must wait for the launch event to learn the price, configurations, sale date, and any introductory offers.
The launch will show whether the Infinix GT 50 Pro’s gaming‑focused hardware and bundled accessories can make it a competitive choice in India’s performance smartphone market.
Image Credits: (X- @techfryerr)
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FAQs
When will the Infinix GT 50 Pro launch in India?
The smartphone is scheduled to launch on October 27, 2026.
Which processor powers the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset.
What is the battery capacity of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
What is special about its gaming features?
It offers pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers, HydroFlow liquid cooling and a dedicated gaming accessory bundle.
What is the expected price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India?
The official Indian price has not yet been announced. It will be revealed at launch.