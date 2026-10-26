iQOO 15R Triumph Silver with 144fps Gaming Available at Discount

iQOO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is offering the iQOO 15R 5G at a great price in India. The iQOO 15R is India’s slimmest smartphone in the 7600mAh battery department. This is the segment’s most stable 144fps gaming phone as well. The device is currently under sale on Amazon under the Great Indian Festival. The iQOO 15R is available with exchange offers as well. The iQOO 15R is available in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colour on Amazon. So why should you consider getting this device? Well, for starters, the price, and second, the specifications. Let us see all in detail here.

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iQOO 15R 5G Price in India

iQOO 15R 5G is available in India in two memory variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 53,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The iQOO 15R 5G can be bought at a discount of Rs 3,500 with the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 37,400 in discount. There will be a Rs 199 service fee applicable on the delivery.

iQOO 15R 5G Specifications in India

iQOO 15R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. It packs a 7600mAh battery with support for 100W FlashCharge. It runs on OriginOS 6.0, with 4 years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The device comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700V OIS camera and has IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The iQOO 15R 5G has a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED eye-care display with stunning 5000nits local peak brightness.