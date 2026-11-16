Vivo X500 Series Camera Details Surface for India

Vivo X500 series, the upcoming flagship phone series from the company, is going to launch soon in India. There will be three phones including the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The device series will be powered by the MediaTek chips. Now, the details around the camera and colour options have been revealed by the brand. One more thing which is confirmed is that the Vivo X500 series will run on Android 17 based OriginOS 7 out of the box. Here’s the confirmed details.

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Vivo X500 Series Colour, Specifications

Vivo X500 will be available in two colour options – Titanium Black and Ember Red. The X500 Pro and the X500 Pro Max will be available in two colours – Eternal Black and Apex Orange. There is a triple-camera system on the base Vivo X500, headlined by a ZEISS Pro-Level Ultra Sensing primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch ZEISS APO sensor, 72mm focal length, and a ZEISS Ultra Wide angle camera.

The Vivo X500 will come with a 200mm Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 lens with 15G Keplerian Optical Structure, which weighs about 153 grams. For selfies, there is a 50MP ZEISS Wide-Angle front facing camera at the front. The X500 and the X500 Pro Max will feature a 50MP ZEISS True Dynamic primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), 24mm focal length, a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera on the back, and a ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera sensor.

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The Vivo X500 Pro series will support 400mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens with 14G + 1GM Keplerian Optical Structure, which weighs about 248 grams and measures 116mm in length. The Vivo X500 series will launch in India on November 26, 2026, along with other products from the company including the Vivo Watch GT 2.