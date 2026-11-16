Microsoft India Cloud Price Hike By 16% as Currency Rates Shift

Washington-based Microsoft announced a price hike for its Cloud Services in India and New Zealand, along with a major cost reduction in China. The changes to India cloud pricing were announced amid the current shift in the US dollar-to-Indian-rupee exchange rate. While India and New Zealand see a major shift, Microsoft has announced a further 8.5% price decline in China.

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Key Highlights Microsoft commercial cloud prices in India are set to increase by 15.7% from January 1, 2027.

Microsoft is adjusting local-currency prices to align with global pricing.

Indian businesses using affected Microsoft cloud services may need to revise IT budgets.

Here is what we know so far about the new pricing structure for Microsoft Cloud Services.

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Microsoft Cloud Price Hike: India Customers Face 16% Increase

Microsoft announces a major shift in its pricing strategy, especially in New Zealand and India, where it said prices will rise by 15.7% starting January 1, 2026. Software pricing will increase by 20%, while China will see an 8.5% price reduction.

While citing reasons for the price hike, reports suggest Microsoft sells services in local currencies at prices pegged to its US dollar list. The pricing structure is being adjusted in line with exchange rate movements.

While the story differs for the Chinese market, reports suggest Microsoft’s cloud services rely on a local partner, 21 Vianet, to deliver them, helping reduce prices by 8.5%. Reports also suggest Austrian buyers will see prices fall by 4.5%.