Microsoft India Cloud Price Hike By 16% as Currency Rates Shift

Washington-based Microsoft announced a price hike for its Cloud Services in India and New Zealand, along with a major cost reduction in China. The changes to India cloud pricing were announced amid the current shift in the US dollar-to-Indian-rupee exchange rate. While India and New Zealand see a major shift, Microsoft has announced a further 8.5% price decline in China.

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Key Highlights

  • Microsoft commercial cloud prices in India are set to increase by 15.7% from January 1, 2027.
  • Microsoft is adjusting local-currency prices to align with global pricing.
  • Indian businesses using affected Microsoft cloud services may need to revise IT budgets.

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Here is what we know so far about the new pricing structure for Microsoft Cloud Services.

Also Read: Microsoft Revamps Copilot Into AI Super App

Microsoft Cloud Price Hike: India Customers Face 16% Increase

Microsoft announces a major shift in its pricing strategy, especially in New Zealand and India, where it said prices will rise by 15.7% starting January 1, 2026. Software pricing will increase by 20%, while China will see an 8.5% price reduction.

While citing reasons for the price hike, reports suggest Microsoft sells services in local currencies at prices pegged to its US dollar list. The pricing structure is being adjusted in line with exchange rate movements.

While the story differs for the Chinese market, reports suggest Microsoft’s cloud services rely on a local partner, 21 Vianet, to deliver them, helping reduce prices by 8.5%. Reports also suggest Austrian buyers will see prices fall by 4.5%.

“This pricing update is designed to help our customers access, build on, and innovate with the latest Microsoft cloud products,” Microsoft said in their release.

Microsoft seems to emphasise agile environments for businesses that enhance operational processes.

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Also Read: Microsoft Boosts India AI Push With New Hyderabad Data Center

How Much More Will Customers in India Have to Pay to Use Its Cloud Services?

With the 15.7% price hike starting January 1, 2026, Microsoft Cloud Services will see significant increases. Here is the new pricing structure:

– A cloud subscription costing Rs 1,000 could cost around Rs 1,157.

– A subscription costing Rs 5,000 could increase to around Rs 5,785.

– A monthly cloud bill of Rs 10,000 could rise to approximately Rs 11,570.

This is just an example calculation. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the final pricing for Microsoft Cloud services. The final price will differ by product.

Image Credits: annewlk59

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FAQs

When will Microsoft increase cloud prices in India?

The revised commercial cloud prices will take effect on January 1, 2027.

How much will Microsoft cloud prices increase in India?

Microsoft has announced a 15.7% increase in pricing for commercial cloud services in Indian rupees.

Why is Microsoft increasing cloud prices?

Microsoft is reviewing local-currency pricing to align prices with global levels and to account for currency fluctuations.

Will existing Microsoft subscriptions become more expensive?

Microsoft has not clarified how the new pricing will apply to existing subscriptions or if current prices will remain until renewal.

Are Microsoft cloud prices increasing in other countries?

Yes. New Zealand will see a 10% increase, while Australia, China, and Norway will get cloud price reductions under the announced adjustments.

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