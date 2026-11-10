How to Download Facebook Videos Using VidsSave

Facebook is full of interesting videos and Reels that users may want to save for offline viewing, personal reference or other permitted uses. While Facebook offers some built-in saving features, they don’t always let users download the actual video file. Online tools such as VidsSave offer another convenient option.

Key Highlights Download eligible Facebook videos and Reels using VidsSave's online tool.

Copy and paste the Facebook video link to see available download options.

Supports resolutions up to 1080p, depending on the original video quality.

VidsSave is an online video downloader that offers tools for YouTube and also has a dedicated page for Facebook videos and Reels. The process is straightforward. Copy the link, paste it into the tool and select one of the download options shown.

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How to Use VidsSave to Download Facebook Videos

1. Copy the Facebook video link: Open the Facebook video or Reel you want to download.

Tap Share or open the post menu, then select Copy link if it’s available. On a computer, you can also open the individual post and copy its URL from the browser’s address bar.

2. Open VidsSave in your browser: Visit the Download Facebook Video page on your phone or computer. VidsSave’s Facebook tool works without installing an app or creating an account.

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3. Paste the link: Paste the Facebook URL into the field on the page and submit it. If the tool can process the link, it will show the available download options.