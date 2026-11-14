OnePlus12 Gets ColorOS 17 Today: Here Is What You Get

OnePlus has finally brought the ColorOS 17 update, based on Android 17, to its 3-year-old flagship, the OnePlus 12, ahead of schedule on November 17, 2026, according to the recently released ColorOS 17 rollout timetable for OnePlus phones. Along with the update, OnePlus has also revealed the list of features included in ColorOS 17.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus 12 users in India have started receiving the 3.3GB ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17 early.
The ColorOS 17 update introduces Living Flow Design, Laminar Flow engine, AI Highlights, Live Alerts, and upgraded AI Mind Space.
OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Open, Nord 6, and Nord CE 6 are scheduled to receive ColorOS 17 between November 18 and November 26, 2026.
The OnePlus 12 will get a new UI and animation upgrade featuring the “Living Flow Design”, with a rendering engine that offers translucent UI textures, bouncy animations, and fluid clock transitions with an Always-On display.
You also get new translucent notifications with a new quick settings bar.
2. Performance Upgrade with Laminar Flow Engine
The ColorOS 17 update brings the Laminar Flow engine, which improves overall performance, app launch speed, gallery loading, and background app retention.
3. AI Upgrades
The ColorOS 17 update also brings major AI upgrades to the OnePlus 12, including AI Highlights, Live Alerts, and new Mind Space features.
AI Highlights run daily from 4:00 am to 10:00 am. The AI agent reviews your emails, calendar invites, conversations, bookings, holidays, and anniversaries to provide a complete overview of what you need to do that day.
– AI Mind Space is a dedicated on-device AI agent with a “memory” option that helps summarise documents, save web/video links, and build itineraries. ColorOS 17 uses the ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity AI models.
According to the update, the OnePlus 12 has reportedly received a 3.3 GB update with build number CPH2573_17.0.0.100(EX01).
OnePlus has not officially announced the update, but a few OnePlus 12 units in India have received it.
ColorOS 17 Update for OnePlus Phones – Which Will Receive the Update Next?
With the release of the ColorOS 17 update, OnePlus revealed the list of eligible phones set to get ColorOS 17 this month.
According to the schedule, the next device is the OnePlus Pad 3, scheduled to receive the update on November 18, 2026.
Next on the list is November 24, 2026, when ColorOS 17 will arrive on OnePlus Open. Finally, on November 26, 2026, OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 are scheduled to get the ColorOS 17 update
Image Credits: Tatya Bichoo (enough_yt), Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata)
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FAQs
Has the OnePlus 12 received the ColorOS 17 update?
Yes, a few OnePlus 12 units in India have started receiving the ColorOS 17 update ahead of the scheduled rollout.
Is ColorOS 17 based on Android 17?
Yes, ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17.
What is the ColorOS 17 update size for the OnePlus 12?
The ColorOS 17 update for OnePlus 12 is reportedly around 3.3GB in size.
Which OnePlus phones will receive ColorOS 17 next?
According to the ColorOS 17 rollout schedule released by OnePlus, here is the list of the next phone that will get the update:- OnePlus Pad 3 – November 18, 2026
- OnePlus Open – November 24, 2026
- OnePlus Nord 6 – November 26, 2026
- OnePlus Nord CE 6 – November 26, 2026
Has OnePlus officially confirmed the ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus 12?
OnePlus has not officially announced the OnePlus 12 rollout, but some users in India have reportedly received the update.