OnePlus12 Gets ColorOS 17 Today: Here Is What You Get

OnePlus has finally brought the ColorOS 17 update, based on Android 17, to its 3-year-old flagship, the OnePlus 12, ahead of schedule on November 17, 2026, according to the recently released ColorOS 17 rollout timetable for OnePlus phones. Along with the update, OnePlus has also revealed the list of features included in ColorOS 17.

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Key Highlights OnePlus 12 users in India have started receiving the 3.3GB ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17 early.

The ColorOS 17 update introduces Living Flow Design, Laminar Flow engine, AI Highlights, Live Alerts, and upgraded AI Mind Space.

OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Open, Nord 6, and Nord CE 6 are scheduled to receive ColorOS 17 between November 18 and November 26, 2026.

OnePlus 12 Gets ColorOS 17 Update – What Are The Features You Get?

The new upgrade for the OnePlus 12 5G brings a major jump from the current OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) to the brand-new ColorOS 17 (Android 17). Here is the list of features you get:

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1. New Customisation and UI Changes

The OnePlus 12 will get a new UI and animation upgrade featuring the “Living Flow Design”, with a rendering engine that offers translucent UI textures, bouncy animations, and fluid clock transitions with an Always-On display.

You also get new translucent notifications with a new quick settings bar.

2. Performance Upgrade with Laminar Flow Engine

The ColorOS 17 update brings the Laminar Flow engine, which improves overall performance, app launch speed, gallery loading, and background app retention.

3. AI Upgrades