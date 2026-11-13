OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Both Expected to Launch in India

Two major smartphone makers, iQOO and OnePlus, are planning massive launches this year. OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new OnePlus 16 series flagship phone outside China, including India. iQOO, meanwhile, is looking to launch the next R version of its flagship phone series, the iQOO 16R, in India. Both phones are speculated to offer solid features and hardware for 2026, leaving us unsure which one is worth waiting for.
OnePlus 16 5G comes with solid features. Inside, it will get a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15 5G, while keeping the same design but adding new colour options and a new “luminescent light finish” on the back.
The iQOO 16R was recently spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification with model number I2606.
A leaked image revealed uniquely housed dual cameras on the rear over a square module with a plain glass finish.
If we consider design, despite using the same OnePlus 15 with a lumming light upgrade, the OnePlus 16 still offers a better overall design.
Display
If we look at the specifications, the OnePlus 16 5G smartphone specs are pretty much confirmed.
You get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with top display features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, 2000 nits of HBM brightness, a 185Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution support.
Rumours suggest that the iQOO 16R might share specifications with the upcoming iQOO Z12 Turbo, which is speculated to launch in January 2026.
Leaks suggest the iQOO 16R or iQOO Z12 Turbo will have a compact design with a 6.59-inch AMOLED LTPS front panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, supporting HDR10+ certification and Dolby Vision.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, both the OnePlus 16 5G and the iQOO 16R 5G will pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.
On the RAM and storage front, leaks suggest the OnePlus 16 could get up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage.
The iQOO 16R will also get 16GB RAM with up to 512GB storage. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 16 will have LPDDR5X Ultra RAM alongside UFS 4.1 storage, while the iQOO 16R is speculated to have similar RAM and storage specs.
Also Read: OnePlus N6X 5G Hits Lowest Price on Amazon at Rs 16999
Camera
On the camera front, the OnePlus 16 5G will get a major camera upgrade this year. It will feature a 200MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, you will also get a 50MP selfie sensor as well.
On the other hand, the IQOO 16R, according to leaks, will share the camera sensors from the iQOO Z12 Turbo 5G phone.
It will have a 200MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a telephoto camera sensor. If we go by the leaks, even here the OnePlus 16 5G takes on the iQOO 16R on the camera front.
Also Read: iQOO 16 India Launch in the Books, Tipped for December
Battery
On the battery front, the new OnePlus 16 5G will pack a bigger 9000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and bypass charging support.
The iQOO 16R 5G, despite its smaller size, is reportedly testing a 9000mAh battery in a tiny form factor.
Regarding the display, the iQOO 16R will offer better screen-on time than the OnePlus 16 5G flagship. It will also support 100W wired charging, while wireless charging details remain under wraps.
Software
On the software front, as OnePlus has announced a move to ColorOS 17 starting this year, the new OnePlus 16 5G flagship will run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.
The iQOO 16R will run Vivo’s OriginOS 7, based on Android 17.
Also Read: iQOO Neo 12 Sustains 185 FPS Gaming
OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Expected Launch Details
OnePlus 16 and the iQOO 16R India launch details are not yet confirmed. We will have to wait for official confirmation.
Leaks suggest OnePlus might push the launch to late 2026 or the first week of January 2027. The same goes for the iQOO 16R flagship.
Please note that many details about the iQOO 16R smartphone are still unconfirmed and in the pre-development stage, so we will have to wait for iQOO to officially confirm them.
Image Credits: Material (Parthiv_Chakma), nakajimegame
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FAQs
What is the difference between OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16R?
The OnePlus 16 is expected to have a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera with a 200MP primary sensor. The iQOO 16R could have a smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 200MP primary camera.
Which processor will power the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16R?
According to leaks, both smartphones could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, offering flagship performance.
What is the expected battery capacity of the OnePlus 16?
The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to feature a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and bypass charging support.
Which software will OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16R run?
The OnePlus 16 will run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, while the iQOO 16R will feature Vivo's OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.
Which phone is worth waiting for, OnePlus 16 or iQOO 16R?
Based on current leaks, the OnePlus 16 could appeal to users seeking a premium display and versatile camera setup. The iQOO 16R could be a compelling option for buyers who want a compact phone with a large battery. The final choice depends on pricing and confirmed specifications.