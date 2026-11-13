OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Both Expected to Launch in India

Two major smartphone makers, iQOO and OnePlus, are planning massive launches this year. OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new OnePlus 16 series flagship phone outside China, including India. iQOO, meanwhile, is looking to launch the next R version of its flagship phone series, the iQOO 16R, in India. Both phones are speculated to offer solid features and hardware for 2026, leaving us unsure which one is worth waiting for.

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Key Highlights OnePlus 16 and the iQOO 16R are set to launch soon in India.

Both OnePlus 16 5G and the iQOO 16R 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.

OnePlus 16 and the iQOO 16R will offer solid features for the price.

Also Read: OnePlus 15 Gets Stable ColorOS 17: End of OxygenOS?

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Ultimate Specification Comparison

OnePlus 16 5G comes with solid features. Inside, it will get a major upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 15 5G, while keeping the same design but adding new colour options and a new “luminescent light finish” on the back.

The iQOO 16R was recently spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification with model number I2606.

A leaked image revealed uniquely housed dual cameras on the rear over a square module with a plain glass finish.

If we consider design, despite using the same OnePlus 15 with a lumming light upgrade, the OnePlus 16 still offers a better overall design.

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