OnePlus 15 Gets Stable ColorOS 17: End of OxygenOS?

Following the announcement that OnePlus will bring ColorOS 17 to its phones, the OnePlus 15 flagship recently received a stable ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17, ahead of the October 29, 2026 schedule. The beta rollout was already available for the OnePlus 15, where users were encouraged to enroll in the beta program. However, OnePlus and Oppo seemed confident in the update and moved ahead with the stable ColorOS 17, four days ahead of its schedule. This marks a full transition from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 17.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus 15 now receives the stable ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17.
The ColorOS 17 update brings UI and animation upgrades with AI features like AI Mind Pilot, an on-device AI agent that helps you perform various tasks locally on your phone.
After the OnePlus 15, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 4 will get the ColorOS 17 upgrade next.
Even though OnePlus is slowly ending OxygenOS after 11 years, it isn’t forcing users to switch to the new OS and promises to continue supporting OxygenOS with security patch updates. For Android OS upgrades, OnePlus users must move to the new ColorOS.
With the stable update, here is a list of features and animation and UI upgrades you get on ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15, to help you decide whether to switch or stay on OxygenOS 16.
ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15 brings new UI and animation upgrades, not because of the new OS layer, but because it runs Android 17, which also unlocks many new features.
The new ColorOS 17 over OxygenOS 16 on the OnePlus 15 brings redesigned animations and a new Quick Settings panel that lets users customize how they access and use their phone.
New UI upgrades appear throughout the menu, and you can also add new widgets, making it completely different from OxygenOS 16.
You can also get a new mountain way theme that shows real-time weather through elements like rain and snow, which already appear on the interface.
You can also pair global island navigation more closely with notifications through the notifications bar.
2. New Privacy Controls and Performance Optimization
OnePlus and Oppo also bring new privacy controls to the OnePlus 15 devices through the ColorOS 17 upgrade. On performance, ColorOS 17 promises better background app management and improved battery efficiency.
It uses a dedicated Tidal Engine and a Laminar Flow Engine to coordinate system resources like RAM more efficiently for performance-intensive tasks.
OnePlus 15’s new ColorOS 17 brings AI features, including AI Mind Space integrated with the OS. It has a dedicated AI memory space that summarises and extracts information, turning notes into organized pointers.
AI Mind also suggests features that let you view weather information, travel itineraries, and calendar events at a glance.
It also includes AI Mind Pilot, on-device AI agents that help perform multiple tasks by accessing your phone locally.
You also get AI Photo Agent and AI Live Interpreter features.
OnePlus 15 Gets ColorOS 17: Is This the End of OxygenOS?
OnePlus 16 gets a new OxygenOS 17 upgrade, marking the move from OxygenOS 16.
This raises the question of whether OnePlus will kill OxygenOS 17 forever. OnePlus has confirmed they will continue to support OxygenOS with security patches until software support ends.
For Android OS upgrades, you will have to move from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 17. OnePlus is ending 11 years of OxygenOS support, but going forward will not support OS upgrades while keeping security patch updates.
OnePlus is also offering an option to revert from ColorOS 17 to OxygenOS 16. Currently, OxygenOS 16.1 is the latest update available for OnePlus phones.
So, if you want new AI features and OS upgrades, upgrading to ColorOS 17 is the right choice.
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FAQs
Has the OnePlus 15 received the stable ColorOS 17 update?
Yes, the OnePlus 15 has reportedly received the stable ColorOS 17 update, based on Android 17, ahead of its scheduled rollout on October 29, 2026.
What are the new features in ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15?
ColorOS 17 brings redesigned animations, a customizable Quick Settings panel, new widgets, updated themes, and enhanced privacy controls. It also introduces AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Photo Agent, and AI Live Interpreter.
Is OnePlus replacing OxygenOS with ColorOS?
OnePlus is transitioning to ColorOS for major Android OS upgrades in supported markets, according to the report. OxygenOS security updates will continue for eligible devices during their supported software lifecycle.
What is the difference between OxygenOS 16 and ColorOS 17?
ColorOS 17 introduces a redesigned interface, updated animations, additional AI tools, and changes to system resource management. It is based on Android 17, while OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16.
Should OnePlus 15 users upgrade to ColorOS 17?
Users who want Android 17, newer AI features, and interface improvements may prefer ColorOS 17. Those who prefer OxygenOS 16 can downgrade, but these users will only get the security patch updates as promised by OnePlus