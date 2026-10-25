OnePlus 15 Gets Stable ColorOS 17: End of OxygenOS?

Following the announcement that OnePlus will bring ColorOS 17 to its phones, the OnePlus 15 flagship recently received a stable ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17, ahead of the October 29, 2026 schedule. The beta rollout was already available for the OnePlus 15, where users were encouraged to enroll in the beta program. However, OnePlus and Oppo seemed confident in the update and moved ahead with the stable ColorOS 17, four days ahead of its schedule. This marks a full transition from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 17.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights OnePlus 15 now receives the stable ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17.

The ColorOS 17 update brings UI and animation upgrades with AI features like AI Mind Pilot, an on-device AI agent that helps you perform various tasks locally on your phone.

After the OnePlus 15, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 4 will get the ColorOS 17 upgrade next.

Even though OnePlus is slowly ending OxygenOS after 11 years, it isn’t forcing users to switch to the new OS and promises to continue supporting OxygenOS with security patch updates. For Android OS upgrades, OnePlus users must move to the new ColorOS.

With the stable update, here is a list of features and animation and UI upgrades you get on ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15, to help you decide whether to switch or stay on OxygenOS 16.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at 3 Major Upgrades Over OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 Gets Stable ColorOS 17 Upgrade – Top Features and UI Upgrades

As many wait for the OnePlus 16 global launch, OnePlus has released the ColorOS 17 stable update ahead of its originally scheduled October 29, 2026 release.