OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G: Which Device has the Edge

OnePlus just launched its new flagship killer for 2026, the OnePlus 16 5G smartphone. OnePlus has gone all in with top-of-the-line hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, a flagship 200MP camera sensor, and a massive 9000mAh battery. It offers competitive pricing, making it a strong contender against Apple and Samsung flagships. In the current market, Vivo’s subsidiary gaming smartphone maker, iQOO, has also launched a top-tier flagship, the iQOO 16. It features solid hardware including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, Samsung’s M16 OLED panel, triple 50MP flagship cameras, and an 8400mAh battery. This raises the question: which phone, the OnePlus 16 or the iQOO 16, has the edge in today’s flagship market, and which should you consider buying? We’ve got the answers.

Also Read: OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

OnePlus 16 launched on October 12, 2026, with sales starting in China. iQOO has also launched the iQOO 16 first in China.

For the India launch, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed at the IMC 2026 event in New Delhi that the phone will launch soon, while rumours suggest iQOO will launch the iQOO 16 flagship in India by the second week of November. Here are the specifications and feature comparison.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Design

The OnePlus 16 uses an aluminum frame, with a glass back and a glass front, both protected by CrystalShield.

OnePlus has made no major design changes, with a similarly housed camera inspired by its previous-year flagship, the OnePlus 15.

However, OnePlus has added new colours for this year’s flagships, including Dark Forest, Mars Masterpiece (Martian Masterpiece) in a light orange or salmon-pink shade, and Tomorrow Starlight with a silver-grey finish.

The iQOO 16 also gets a premium finish, featuring an aluminum frame with a glass back and a glass front.

iQOO 16 is available in three colour options, including Chasing Light, which features a holographic rear panel with laser-inspired effects that shift between red and blue light over a silver base.

There is also a Legend colour option with a clean white electroplated finish. The last is the Racing Track variant, featuring a unique purple or black finish.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Takes on Apple iPhone 18 Pro with 5 Big Upgrades

Display

The OnePlus 16 5G comes with a BOE X4 OLED panel, featuring a larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate; OnePlus sets 165Hz by default, with an extra 30Hz available in select gaming titles for a better gaming experience.

The OnePlus 16’s display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and reaches a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

iQOO 16 5G features a bigger 6.85-inch flat AMOLED panel, Samsung’s new M16 OLED. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, and a peak brightness of 10,000.

Processor, RAM and Storage

OnePlus and iQOO use the same processor: the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, a new 2nm chipset that offers solid performance on paper.

According to AnTuTu 11, the chipset scored 5,195,978, while Geekbench 6 reports 4,327 points for single-core performance, 12,873 for multi-core performance, and 35,781 for GPU performance.

The OnePlus 16 gets upto 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM under the hood alongside with the upto 1TB oThe OnePlus 16 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO 16 also offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera

On the camera front, the OnePlus 16 features a larger 200MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS. It also includes a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and 3X optical zoom, plus a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, you get a 50MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The iQOO 16 comes with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS.

It also has a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.7 aperture and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.1 aperture. On the front, you get a 32MP main camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Which Makes More Sense

Battery

On the battery front, the OnePlus 16 5G packs a larger 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports faster 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 5W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging.

The iQOO 16 5G comes with an 8400mAh battery and supports 100W fast wired charging, 40W wireless charging, and Bypass charging.

Software

On the software front, the OnePlus 16 5G will run the latest ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. Both OnePlus and Oppo promise 5 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches on ColorOS 17. However, OnePlus still needs to confirm this officially.

The iQOO 16 will run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 with a promise of five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patch updates.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15: What is the Core Difference

OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G – Price Comparison

On the pricing side, the OnePlus 16 was first launched in China at CNY 5999, which translates to around Rs 86,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The next OnePlus 16 variant has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at CNY 6799, about Rs 97,000. If you need more RAM, the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage costs CNY 7499, around Rs 1,07,000.

The top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 8499, about Rs 1,21,000.

The iQOO 16 launched first in China with a base model priced at CNY 5999, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which translates to Rs 86,000.

The next variant has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at CNY 6799 or Rs 97,000. For more RAM, you can choose the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model priced at CNY 7499, about Rs 1,07,000.

The top-end model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs CNY 8499, which translates to Rs 1,21,000.

OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G: Which Device has the Edge?

The OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 share similar hardware, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, faster LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage.

The OnePlus 16 has the edge with a larger battery and a 200MP camera sensor. Meanwhile, the iQOO 16 stands out with a 6.85-inch flat AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 16 has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 16 has the edge in battery life and camera performance, while the iQOO 16 stands out for its display.

Image Credits: Ayan Gosh (ayansonunigam), TechWay1, Sufiyan Technology

Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.