OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G: Which Device has the Edge

OnePlus just launched its new flagship killer for 2026, the OnePlus 16 5G smartphone. OnePlus has gone all in with top-of-the-line hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, a flagship 200MP camera sensor, and a massive 9000mAh battery. It offers competitive pricing, making it a strong contender against Apple and Samsung flagships. In the current market, Vivo’s subsidiary gaming smartphone maker, iQOO, has also launched a top-tier flagship, the iQOO 16. It features solid hardware including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, Samsung’s M16 OLED panel, triple 50MP flagship cameras, and an 8400mAh battery. This raises the question: which phone, the OnePlus 16 or the iQOO 16, has the edge in today’s flagship market, and which should you consider buying? We’ve got the answers.

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Key Highlights

  • The OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 share the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
  • OnePlus offers a 200MP primary camera and a 9000mAh battery, while iQOO features three 50MP rear cameras and an 8400mAh battery.
  • Both OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 phones have similar Chinese launch prices, starting at about Rs 86,000–Rs 87,000 after currency conversion.

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Also Read: OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G – Specifications and Features Compared

oneplus165g vs iqoo165g which device has theedge image credits ayan gosh (ayansonunigam), techway1, sufiyan technology

Image Credits – Ayan Gosh (ayansonunigam), TechWay1, Sufiyan Technology

OnePlus 16 launched on October 12, 2026, with sales starting in China. iQOO has also launched the iQOO 16 first in China.

For the India launch, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed at the IMC 2026 event in New Delhi that the phone will launch soon, while rumours suggest iQOO will launch the iQOO 16 flagship in India by the second week of November. Here are the specifications and feature comparison.