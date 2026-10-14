OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max India Price Leaked

OPPO Find X10 series is soon going to launch in India. The launch date has been revealed by the brand. There are going to be two phones in this series including OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. Now, the price for the two phones has been leaked ahead of the launch. The retail box of the devices is circulating online and through that we can peek at the price of the upcoming pbones. Not just the price, but the other things such as dimensions, weight, and details about the phone’s in box accessories have been revealed. Let us take a look at the leaked price online.

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OPPO Find X10 Series Price in India (Leaked)

OPPO Find X10 series price has been revealed by the tipster Abhishek Yadav for the two phones including OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. The maximum retail price of the Find X10 has been listed Rs 1,79,999, and the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max has been listed at Rs 2,39,999.

The OPPO Find X10 series is confirmed to launch in India on October 22, 2026. However, this is not the first time that the OPPO Find X10 series pricing has been leaked online. The device has been spotted on the Bank of Electronics website in India which suggested the price of the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will be Rs 1,29,990 for the base variant with 12GB 0f RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is listed in a single Light Titanium colour option.

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The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max has been spotted with the model number CPH2913 and the device weighs 233 grams. The base OPPO Find X10 has been said to weigh 216 gram. The Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max retail units were allegedly manufactured in September and October 2026. The launch is just a few days from here and more should be revealed in the coming days.