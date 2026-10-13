OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

Oppo and OnePlus announced a collaboration to support software on future devices. The smartphone makers under BBK Electronics, including Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, will use Oppo’s ColorOS across all devices to improve software integrity and deliver the best software experience by bringing the research and development divisions of all smartphone brands under one roof. With the announcement that OnePlus is moving to ColorOS 17, OnePlus recently revealed the list of eligible OnePlus phones that will receive the latest ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17. Here is the list of features and eligible phones that will get this new upgrade.

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Key Highlights OnePlus reveals the list of OnePlus phones that will be getting the ColorOS 17 update.

The new ColorOS 17 update is based on Android 17 and includes new UI changes, animations, AI features, and AI applications.

According to the rollout timetable, the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.

OnePlus Phones to Get ColorOS 17 Update: Here Are the Features You Get

OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 update is based on the latest Android 17, bringing new animations and UI changes compared to OxygenOS 16, which is currently running on previous flagships like the OnePlus 15. Here are the features and changes ColorOS 17 brings to OnePlus phones.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Takes on Apple iPhone 18 Pro with 5 Big Upgrades

UI Changes

The new ColorOS 17 comes with major UI changes, including Floating Island notifications, a transparent clock widget, a completely redesigned control center, and a glassy UI more inspired by iOS 27 software.