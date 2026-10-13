OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed
OnePlus just revealed the new ColorOS 17 update for OnePlus phones. It will be based on Android 17 and include AI features such as an AI photo editor and AI Face-Swap detection. New UI upgrades include a Floating Island slider and a transparent clock widget. The update will be available for a list of eligible phones.
Oppo and OnePlus announced a collaboration to support software on future devices. The smartphone makers under BBK Electronics, including Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, will use Oppo’s ColorOS across all devices to improve software integrity and deliver the best software experience by bringing the research and development divisions of all smartphone brands under one roof. With the announcement that OnePlus is moving to ColorOS 17, OnePlus recently revealed the list of eligible OnePlus phones that will receive the latest ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17. Here is the list of features and eligible phones that will get this new upgrade.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus reveals the list of OnePlus phones that will be getting the ColorOS 17 update.
The new ColorOS 17 update is based on Android 17 and includes new UI changes, animations, AI features, and AI applications.
According to the rollout timetable, the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.
OnePlus Phones to Get ColorOS 17 Update: Here Are the Features You Get
OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 update is based on the latest Android 17, bringing new animations and UI changes compared to OxygenOS 16, which is currently running on previous flagships like the OnePlus 15. Here are the features and changes ColorOS 17 brings to OnePlus phones.
The new ColorOS 17 comes with major UI changes, including Floating Island notifications, a transparent clock widget, a completely redesigned control center, and a glassy UI more inspired by iOS 27 software.
Alongside these features, OnePlus offers redesigned volume and brightness sliders with improved floating windows, a new low-battery warning, Flux themes, and new charging animations and sound effects.
OnePlus’ new ColorOS 17 will bring AI upgrades and applications, including some of Oppo’s ColorOS 17 updates, such as the AI Face Swap Detection feature. This uses OnePlus’ own intelligence detection to identify manipulated AI faces in videos, helping you stay protected from potential scams.
You also get the AI-based “Live Interpreter” feature, where the OnePlus phone running ColorOS 17 can recognize voices and communicate in a natural tone. Other features include an AI photo editing app, AI notes, and more.
OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phones List with Timeline Revealed
OnePlus has confirmed the release timeline for its new ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17 for OnePlus phones.
Flagship devices like the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Pad 4 will receive the ColorOS 17 update first on October 29, 2026. Here is the complete release date timeline for OnePlus smartphones.
October 29, 2026
OnePlus 15
OnePlus Pad 4
October 30, 2026
OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13s
November 2026
OnePlus Open
OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Pad 3
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus Nord CE 6
OnePlus 12
December 2026
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 11
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite
OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord CE5
OnePlus Pad Go 2
Q1 of 2027
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus N6
OnePlus N6x
OnePlus N6x Lite
OnePlus Pad Lite
Here is the complete list of OnePlus phones that will get the ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17.
OnePlus lets users stay on OxygenOS 16 without upgrading to ColorOS 17 while still receiving security updates. For Android system upgrades, you can switch to ColorOS 17.
OnePlus’s recently launched OnePlus 16 will run ColorOS 17 out of the box and is speculated to launch in India by the second week of November.
Image Credits: theonecid
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FAQs
What is the OnePlus ColorOS 17 update?
The OnePlus ColorOS 17 update,7 and brings a redesigned user interface, new animations, AI-powered features, and other improvements to eligible OnePlus devices.
Which OnePlus phones will receive the ColorOS 17 update first?
The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Pad 4 are scheduled to receive the ColorOS 17 update on October 29, 2026.
Which OnePlus phones are scheduled to receive ColorOS 17 in November 2026?
The eligible devices include the OnePlus Open, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord CE 6, and OnePlus 12.
Can OnePlus users continue using OxygenOS 16?
Yes, OnePlus users can keep using OxygenOS 16. OnePlus will provide software and security updates until the end of its life cycle. However, for operating system updates, users must switch to the OnePlus 16.
Will the OnePlus Open receive the ColorOS 17 update?
Yes, the OnePlus Open is included in the planned November 2026 rollout.