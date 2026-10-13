OnePlus 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Which Makes More Sense

OnePlus 16 is the new flagship from the company, which has just launched for the China market now. It is not making it to the North American markets, but it could potentially come to India. However, for now, OnePlus 16 launch is in doubts for the Indian market, and reports suggest that only the OnePlus 16R will make it to the country. One device that would be competing with the phone is the Galaxy S26 5G. After the price hike, the price of the Galaxy S26 5G has crossed Rs 1,00,000. If OnePlus 16 5G were to launch in India today, the device would be priced closer to this price range only. Let us take a look at the differences between the two phones to undertand which phone makes more sense today.

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OnePlus 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications

OnePlus 16 has a larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display compared to the 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x display on the Galaxy S26 5G. The S26 5G is more of a compact offering. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is powered by Exynos 2600-deca core processor built on the 2nm process in India, whereas the OnePlus 16 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. However, the chip from Qualcomm is clocked at 5 GHz, while the Exynos chip is clocked at 3.8 GHz.

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In the camera segment, the OnePlus is much ahead. OnePlus 16 has a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, while the Samsung phone has a 50MP main sensor with OIS. For telephoto sensor, there is a 50MP sensor on the OnePlus device, while Samsung has a 10MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus 16 features a 50MP sensor at the front while Samsung features a 12MP sensor at the front. Both phones also have a wide-angle sensor, but the 50MP sensor on OnePlus phone is better than the 12MP sensor on the Samsung device.