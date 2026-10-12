OnePlus 16 5G Launched: Specifications and Price

OnePlus 16 5G, a new flagship phone has launched in China right now. It is the successor to the OnePlus 15 5G. The device colours, design and specifications were largely known before the launch. The OnePlus 16 5G has a triple-camera sensor at the rear and it features a large battery with fast-charging support. The OnePlus 16 5G has launched in China, and it will soon go on sale in the country. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the device.

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OnePlus 16 5G Price in China

OnePlus 16 5G is available in multiple memory variants including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB for CNY 5999, CNY 6799, CNY 7499, and CNY 84999. The device is slated to go on sale in China on October 13, 2026, via the OPPO online store. It is available in multiple colour options including Martian Masterpiece, Tomorrow’s Star, and Dark Forest.

OnePlus 16 5G Specifications in China

OnePlus 16 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which refreshes at 185Hz. The device runs on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 out of the box. The device’s display can touch a peak brightness of 2000nits local peak brightness, and PWM DC Dimming frequency of 3840Hz. The device ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

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OnePlus 16 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC based on TSMC’s 2nm process and clocked at up to 5.01 GHz. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The handset also gets a tri-gaming chip setup, comprising a P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.