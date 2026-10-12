Apple Announces Festive Offers for India on iPhones, Mac and More

Apple has announced special festive offers for iPhones, Mac and more for the Indian market. There are not just special offers, but also a special design for one of the products. Apple recently launched the AirPods 5 in India and the global market. Now, as part of the festive offer, these new AirPods will be available with a special rangoli engraved design on the wireless charging case. There are offers on products such as Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Let us take a look at the price of the AirPods 5 with Rangoli.

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Apple AirPods 5 with Rangoli Engraving: Price

Apple AirPods 5 special edition with wireless charging case is priced at Rs 17,900. These are only offered in India as of now. The limited edition model features a custom designed rangoli engraving inspired by traditional Indian art form. These new special edition AirPods will be available through the Apple Store Online, Apple Store App, and six Apple Store location across India. Apple now has several retail stores in India which are company owned themselves. There are two stores in Delhi, Mumbai, one store in Bengaluru and one store in Pune.

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From October 11 to November 11, 2026, the company will give customers special offers such as 12 months of no-cost EMI on select iPhone models, Mac computers, and iPad models. There is also an instant discount of up to Rs 15,000 on select products when customers use eligible cards. With products such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and accessories, there is also a six month of no-cost EMI offer. There is also a rangoli experience that users will get at select Apple Stores in different countries such as Malaysia, Canada, US and Singapore.