Apple New Launch Event on October 13, 2026

Apple is soon going to hold a new launch event for the global market. This launch event is scheduled for October 13, 2026. The company will launch new products in the event, and all of them will come in the smart home category. The launch event has been named ‘Welcome Home’ under it, we expect to see many new home segments product. The lineup will include smart home display, which TelecomTalk has shared before. Apart from that, there will be new products such as Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini. The launch event is soon going to take place, and thus, we will get to see what the actual products are.

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Apple Welcome Home Event

Apple Welcome Home event is scheduled for October 13, 2026, at 9 AM ET (6:30 PM IST). The launch event will take place in Tribeca, New York. You can watch the livestream of the event directly from YouTube and website of Apple.

The new product that could be launched during the event is HomePad. This is a new Smart Home screen and it will act as a central hub for a connected home. The device is expected to sport a 6-inch square screen mounted on a half-dome base. This product will reportedly allow users to control all their smart home ecosystem products from a single screen. The HomePad is likely to also allow users to make FaceTime video calls which will be an added advantage when trying to connect with someone instantly.

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Apart from this, we could see the new Apple TV 4K. The device has reportedly not been refershed since it last came in 2022. We could see the new Apple TV 4K with a powerful A19 or A19 Pro processor. There could be Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features coming to the streaming device with the new refresh. Along with this, Apple is expected to launch a new version of the HomePod mini 2, which could come in multiple colours including green, white, pink, blue, and black.