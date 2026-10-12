ColorOS 17 India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO has launched the ColorOS 17 in China already. We have already had a sneek peak into what it looks like in terms of design, and the features that it will pack for the users. ColorOS 17 India launch is very close as well now. The launch date of the new operating system for OPPO, OnePlus and Realme phones is confirmed. ColorOS 17 will now also be rolled out for OnePlus and Realme phones, apart from the OPPO phones in India. This is a part of the larger decision by the BBK Electronics Group to consolidate costs and improve efficiency for the companies.

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ColorOS 17 India Launch Date: When is It?

ColorOS 17 will launch in India on October 13, 2026. It is just a day from the launch here. The global rollout has been scheduled for 11 AM CEST (2:30 IST). The ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17. It will be pre-installed on the OPPO Find X10 series, which will launch soon in India. Apart from this, we are soon going to get some more new OPPO products in India. This includes the OPPO Enco X4 TWS and the OPPO Pad Mini.

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A promotional poster for the same has been shared by the brand on X. These earphones have been shown in a white finish with the tagline ‘Built for Studios, Tuned for You’. These new earbuds are going to come in collaboration with the Dynaudio. When it comes to OPPO Pad Mini, it has been teased with the Stylus support.