Ai+ Phone Buyers Get a Price Shock: Here are the New Prices

Ai+ Smartphone has announced price changes for seven models in India. The new prices will start on November 15 2026. Depending on the model and RAM-storage setup, buyers will pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 more. The Pulse 2 and Nova 2 lines are among the affected models. The company said the increase is due to component costs and other expenses. However, the NovaFlip 5G will keep its price. Buyers can purchase the affected phones at the old prices until November 14.

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Key Highlights Ai+ is increasing prices by Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 from November 15.

Seven Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series smartphones are affected.

Ai+ NovaFlip 5G retains its Rs 49,999 price.

Ai+ Smartphone Raises Prices Across Seven Models

Ai+ Smartphone is increasing prices across some budget and mid-range smartphones in India, with the new prices starting on November 15 2026. Price increases range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, depending on the model and RAM-storage configuration. The announcement affects seven smartphones from the Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series, while the company’s foldable NovaFlip 5G remains unchanged.

Also Read: Wobble Speed 5G Teased for India Launch

Ai+ Smartphone Price Rise: What’s Changing?

The new pricing will affect the Ai+ Smartphone Pulse 2 FE, Pulse 2 Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G.

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The entry-level AI+ Smartphone Pulse 2 FE with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will go from Rs 8,999 to Rs 10,999. The same 4GB + 64GB version of the Pulse 2 will also cost Rs 10,999, while its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions will be priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.