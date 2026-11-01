Ai+ Phone Buyers Get a Price Shock: Here are the New Prices

Ai+ Smartphone has announced price changes for seven models in India. The new prices will start on November 15 2026. Depending on the model and RAM-storage setup, buyers will pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 more. The Pulse 2 and Nova 2 lines are among the affected models. The company said the increase is due to component costs and other expenses. However, the NovaFlip 5G will keep its price. Buyers can purchase the affected phones at the old prices until November 14.
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Key Highlights
Ai+ is increasing prices by Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 from November 15.
Seven Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series smartphones are affected.
Ai+ Smartphone is increasing prices across some budget and mid-range smartphones in India, with the new prices starting on November 15 2026. Price increases range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, depending on the model and RAM-storage configuration. The announcement affects seven smartphones from the Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series, while the company’s foldable NovaFlip 5G remains unchanged.
The new pricing will affect the Ai+ Smartphone Pulse 2 FE, Pulse 2 Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G.
The entry-level AI+ Smartphone Pulse 2 FE with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will go from Rs 8,999 to Rs 10,999. The same 4GB + 64GB version of the Pulse 2 will also cost Rs 10,999, while its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions will be priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.
The Ai+ Smartphone Nova 2 5G will also become more expensive. Its 4GB + 64GB version will move from Rs 11,999 to Rs 13,999. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions will cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.
Among the devices, the Nova 2 Neo 5G will see some of the biggest increases.
Its 4GB + 64GB version will go from Rs 12,499 to Rs 14,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model will increase by Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB version will cost Rs 16,999, up from Rs 14,999. The Ai+ Smartphone Nova 2 Power 5G will also get more expensive.
Its 6GB + 128GB version will be priced at Rs 17,999, up from Rs 15,999. The 8GB + 128GB version will increase from Rs 16,999 to Rs 19,999.
The Nova 2 Pro 5G’s 6GB + 128GB version will increase by Rs 1,000 to Rs 17,999. The 8GB + 128GB version will cost Rs 19,999, up from Rs 17,999.
The Nova 2 Ultra 5G will be priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version.
These current prices for selected Nova 2 series versions include bank offers, so buyers should check the pricing and offers before comparing them with the new prices.
Ai+ Smartphone NovaFlip 5G Price Stays the Same
Not all smartphones in the company’s range are affected. The Ai+ Smartphone NovaFlip 5G, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, will continue to sell for Rs 49,999.
The company said the price change reflects higher component costs and other expenses. It says the adjustment is meant to balance affordability with the product experience.