Screenless fitness trackers are becoming more common as people want to track their health without the distractions of a smartwatch. Now you have more options. These include Indian brands, as well as Garmin and Amazfit.

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Key Highlights WHOOP, Fitbit, Garmin, Amazfit, Noise and Pebble now compete across different price segments.

Fitbit Air brings Google’s Gemini-powered Health Coach to India’s screenless tracker market.

Apple currently offers Apple Watch rather than a screenless fitness band, although reports suggest it is exploring the category.

Apple, Fitbit, Whoop, Pebble: Fitness Trackers Compared

WHOOP 5.0 still focuses on health, sleep, recovery, and training insights. In India, it starts at Rs 21,990 with a 12-month membership. Offers more than 14 days of battery life. The system tracks metrics like strain, recovery, sleep, heart rate, and HRV. It gives personalized coaching through the app.

Google Fitbit Air also uses a screenless design. Costs less, starting at Rs 13,999 in India. It has 24/7 heart-rate tracking, HRV, SpO₂ sleep monitoring and alerts for heart-rhythm issues, with up to seven days of battery life. Google also has a Health Coach powered by Gemini. Some of the better coaching tools need a Google Health Premium subscription.

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For people looking for something under Rs 10,000, Amazfit Helio Strap and Noise REP are options. The Helio Strap costs about Rs 8,999. It has heart rate, HRV, SpO₂, sleep, stress, BioCharge energy monitoring, and workout metrics, with up to 10 days of battery life.

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The Noise REP is priced at Rs 9,999. It adds recovery, effort, stamina, sleep, and HRV tracking, as well as integration with Apple Health, Google Health, and Strava.