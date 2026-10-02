Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech maker, has launched a new phone under the Redmi brand in India. This is the Redmi 17C 5G, and it has come to India after its initial launch in Singapore in August. The device has a very basic design, and features a teardrop notch in the front. There are two cameras at the back and the device is available in three colours. The device will be available very soon for the users. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Redmi 17C 5G.

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Redmi 17C 5G Price in India

The Redmi 17C 5G has launched in India in two memory variants – 4GB + 128GB for Rs 20,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 22,999. The Redmi 17C 5G is available in three colours including Purple Dawn, Dark Night, and a Coffee Brown option which uses a textured vegan leather back. The device will be available in India from October 7, 2026, through different websites such as Amazon India, mi.com, and standard offline retailers.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications in India

Redmi 17C 5G has a 6.9-inch LCD display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1600 x 720 (HD+) resolution. The Redmi 17C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC built on the 6nm process. There is up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot which supports up to 1TB of internal storage.

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The Redmi 17C 5G has a 6000mAh battery packed inside the phone and it supports up to 33W fast-charging. A 33W fast-charging adapter is also included in the box of the phone. There is also a 10W reverse wired charging support. In the camera hardware, there is a 50MP main camera sensor at the rear and the front has an 8MP sensor for video calling and selfies. The device runs on HyperOS 3 out of the box.