From 13 Recharges to 12? Raghav Chadha Welcomes TRAI’s 30-Day Prepaid Option

Prepaid users in India will get more flexibility and relief when choosing 30-day or lower-budget plans. TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) introduced new 2026 rules requiring telecom operators to offer voice and SMS options with shorter validity and to extend the current 27-28-day plan to 30 days. This change will reduce the number of monthly charges from 13 to 12 per year.

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Key Highlights TRAI has introduced the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations 2026, mandating Indian telecom operators to offer more flexible plans, including a base 30-day prepaid recharge plan and new voice- and SMS-only packs for lower-budget consumers.

With this bill, Indian telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, and VI will restructure their monthly plans from 28-day to 30-day and introduce new voice-only and SMS-only plans.

Indian telecom operators have yet to announce new recharge schemes under this TRAI amendment.

BJP MLA Raghav Chadha said he raised these concerns in Parliament and that TRAI passed the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, to give consumers more flexibility to recharge their phones. Here are the benefits you can enjoy with the new amendment.

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Raghav Chadha Announces Relief for Telecom Prepaid Customers in India

BJP MLA Raghav Chadha took up the issue, saying he is committed to making telecom recharges more flexible for Indian citizens.

He raised concerns about short-term prepaid recharge schemes, typically 7 to 28 days, that often don’t provide full-month coverage. As a result, monthly prepaid customers recharge 13 times a year instead of 12.