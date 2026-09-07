Akash Ambani to Make Jio Into More than Just a Telecom Company

Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio’s Chairman, recently wrote an internal note for the Jio employees. This note was special because it came as Jio completed 10 years in the Indian market on September 5, 2026. After 10 years, and more than 500 million customers, the company’s next growth levers are not just in core telecom services. Jio is looking at many things to grow futher, and one of them is AI (artificial intelligence). Akash wrote in the memo, “AI will transform how people and businesses work, create and solve problems.”

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio's Chairman, recently wrote an internal note for the Jio employees.
  • This note was special because it came as Jio completed 10 years in the Indian market on September 5, 2026.
  • After 10 years, and more than 500 million customers, the company's next growth levers are not just in core telecom services.

Related Coverage
reliance jio vs vi cheapest postpaid mobile Reliance Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plans reliance jio rolls out mega anniversary offer 120gb bonus data Reliance Jio Rolls Out Mega Anniversary Offer With 120GB Bonus Data, OTT Benefits and More jio ipo timeline surfaces could happen in Jio IPO Timeline Surfaces, Could Happen in Festive Season

Jio wants to stay ahead of the changes that will come due to AI and the evolving tech landscape across India and the world. AI is already changing how employees inside organisations work, and scale their productivity. Ambani wants Jio to be positioned uniquely to be able to stay ahead of the changes and keep growing its business.

“Our responsibility is to stay ahead of that change while remaining true to what has defined Jio: thinking big, building for India, putting the customer first and making technology accessible to everyone,” he said to the employees.

Jio to Go Global