Akash Ambani to Make Jio Into More than Just a Telecom Company

Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio’s Chairman, recently wrote an internal note for the Jio employees. This note was special because it came as Jio completed 10 years in the Indian market on September 5, 2026. After 10 years, and more than 500 million customers, the company’s next growth levers are not just in core telecom services. Jio is looking at many things to grow futher, and one of them is AI (artificial intelligence). Akash wrote in the memo, “AI will transform how people and businesses work, create and solve problems.”

Jio wants to stay ahead of the changes that will come due to AI and the evolving tech landscape across India and the world. AI is already changing how employees inside organisations work, and scale their productivity. Ambani wants Jio to be positioned uniquely to be able to stay ahead of the changes and keep growing its business.

“Our responsibility is to stay ahead of that change while remaining true to what has defined Jio: thinking big, building for India, putting the customer first and making technology accessible to everyone,” he said to the employees.

India is already won for Jio. The company can now only look to grow its margins in the core telecom services. The scale has already been hit. To grow as a true global tech giant, Jio will have to look ahead of just telecom. Akash Ambani talked about Jio looking at making tech locally in India and exporting it to the global markets.

On the previous 10 years, Jio said, “We have built the foundation of Digital India at unprecedented scale, accelerated India’s transition to 5G, connected homes and businesses, and continue to expand what technology can make possible for millions of Indians.”

“Every day, teams across Jio have taken on difficult challenges, questioned established ways of doing things, created new products and technologies, and served our customers with commitment,” Ambani added.

Jio Still Looks at Scale

Jio still wants to keep its focus on scale, regardless of what it is doing. Jio has already been trying to develop tech for many years, and to a certain extent is extremely successful in it. The telco has showcased network gear, which it has deployed itself, but is also trying to sell it outside to nations which require cheaper and reliable RAN (radio access network) equipment.

“The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India’s position as a creator of technology for the world,” Ambani added in the memo.

Akash Ambani Comments on Mukesh Ambani

“Ten years ago, Jio began with a bold vision and purpose set by our Chairman Mukesh Ambani: to make high-quality digital connectivity affordable and accessible to every Indian. Ten years on, that conviction has changed India, and I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for how far we have come together,” said Ambani.

“There is much to be proud of. And there is much more to build,” concluded Ambani.

Reliance Jio IPO

The previous 10 years are gone. Now the focus of Jio is on the upcoming IPO (Initial Public Offering). Reliance Industries, in a major restructuring in 2019, shifted Jio under the Jio Platforms Limited (JPL). Jio is expected to raise about $4 billion USD in the near future from the public markets. Right upon listing, Jio is expected to be one of the most valuable companies in the country’s stock exchanges.

The company is likely eyening to go public during the festive season. The money raised through the IPO will be used for clearing existing debt, and some of it will grow towards growth areas. Jio’s cashflow is great and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins are more than 50%, which lets it grow its business sustainably.

Jio Became the Change Maker

Reliance Jio was the first company in India to offer free telecom services to users. For a significant time, Jio was offering free 4G data to the users. This was never been done before by any company, and when the company did announce tariffs for consumers, it was very cheap. This hurt the Indian telecom industry, but it helped the consumers. This start helped Jio gain 50 million subscribers in just 83 days of commercial launch. It also hit the big milestone of 100 million customers in under 6 months.

As of Now, Jio has more than 500 million customers. This is a huge achievement, in under 10 years. The company now has the largest 4G and 5G network infrastructure in the country. It was led by Mukesh Ambani initially, and later on, the helm was given to Akash Ambani for leading the company into newer heights.

Under Akash Ambani, Jio is focusing on expanding into newer growth areas. Jio wants to export network gear into international markets with newer and affordable tech. Apart from that, the company is selling consumer tech such as JioMotive, which car owners can use, JioTags, which can be used to track important objects.

Jio and Satellite Business

Jio is also looking to expand into the satellite communications (satcom) services in India (to begin with), and this is something people do not talk much about. The company has already showcased low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite services demo in partnership with SES at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in the past. Very soon, once the companies get the go ahead from the Indian government, Jio could start these services for people and enterprises. That would be a major growth area for the company going ahead.

The next 10 years of Jio will be dependent on the IPO, and the new growth areas that the company taps into. The company has already proved that it can execute at scale. Now, with an evolving technology landscape, it will be interesting to see how Jio navigates the seas of the unkown. Since the company already has more than 50% of the broadband market (wireless and wireline).

Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned about the upcoming developments related to Jio’s IPO along with the future decisions that the telco takes.

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