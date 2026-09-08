Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi is soon going to launch the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G series in India. The launch had already been teased by the brand, and now a date has been confirmed. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G series will have two phones, including the Redmi Note 17 Pro and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The devices are expected to sport the same specifications they did in China. We do not expect any design changes either. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G will pack a large battery and the launch is just a few days from here. Let us take a look into this.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G will launch in India on September 15, 2026. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G series will pack up to a 10000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 17 5G, the standard variant in this series has already launched in India and it is available in the market for users to purchase. The Redmi Note 17 5G also packs a large battery on the phone.

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The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G series will be able to deliver up to four days of usage in a single charge, the company claims. The two phones will be available in the market through Amazon India. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has been teased to come with a dual-rear camera sensor. The thing is, we do not expect anything different in terms of specifications for the Indian market than what we saw in the Chinese market.