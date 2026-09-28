Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Tipped

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch several new devices in India. These new devices are Vivo V80 5G and the Vivo S2 FE 5G. These phones have been confirmed to launch on October 6, 2026. The Vivo X Fold 6, the new generation foldable from the brand will also launch soon in India. This foldable has already launched in China earlier this year. Now it is also making it to the Indian market. It is a big decision from Vivo, since many brands have chosen not to launch their flagship or premium phones in India this year. This is due to price hikes across memory and components. Let us take a look at the launch date tipped by the brand for the Vivo X Fold 6.

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Vivo X Fold 6 5G India Launch Date

Vivo X Fold 6 5G has been tipped to launch in India on October 6, 2026, at 12 PM. The tipster, Abhishek Yadav, on X said that the phone will also launch globally on October 1, 2026. So the India launch will just be 5 days later than that.

The tipster claimed that the Vivo X Fold 6 5G will launch in India in multiple memory variants including the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. It will be available in different colours including Prism Black and Nebula Teal. The device will run on Android 17 based on Origin OS 7. Vivo is bringing its flagship foldable to the global market four months later than the China market.

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Vivo X Fold 6 5G Specifications/Features