OPPO F35 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has annnounced the OPPO F35 5G series in India very soon. OPPO F35 5G series will build on the F series which launched with OPPO F1. The OPPO F series introduced the first 16MP sensor in India for selfies. Globally, the OPPO F series has 30 million users. India is a big market for OPPO, and thus, the OPPO F35 5G series will be an important launch to drive sales and the market share. The OPPO F35 5G series takes selfies to the next level with group selfie expert. Its launch date has been confirmed by the brand. Let us take a look.

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OPPO F35 5G Series India Launch Date

OPPO F35 5G series will launch in India on October 5, 2026. The company said that the OPPO F35 5G series will not just be about taking better selfies, but also about capturing more people. The OPPO F35 5G will bring a 50MP ultra-wide-angle natural selfie camera with 100 FOV, NaturalTone 2.0 for true-to-life skin tones, and front.

The OPPO F35 5G series will compete with many devices in the market from Vivo. In fact, Vivo is launching the Vivo V80 5G in India. This phone will be one of the interesting offerings in its price segment. It will be focused on camera for the users. The Vivo V80 5G will launch in India on October 6, 2026.

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Alongside this one phone, Vivo will also launch other devices such as the Vivo S2 FE, and Vivo X Fold 6 5G. The X Fold 6 5G was recently tipped by the brand to launch in the country. OPPO is positioning the F35 5G series as the Group Selfie Expert in India. It will be able to record videos from the front camera in 4K resolution, which is a good thing for creators. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.