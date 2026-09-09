OPPO F35 5G Series India Launch Teased

OPPO India will soon launch new phones in the F series dubbed as F35 5G. If you have been following this series, you might be wondering where is the OPPO F34 5G series. Well, Chinese brands often do this. They do not launch the 4 numbered series phones. For example, OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 14, and jumped from OnePlus 13 to OnePlus 15 directly. The same way, OPPO is jumping from OPPO F33 5G to OPPO F35 5G. Under the series, multiple phones are expected to be launched. The brand has confirmed the launch of these products in India via a press release. However, OPPO has not confirmed a launch date. But this just hints that it will before September ends.

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OPPO F35 5G Series: What to Expect

OPPO F35 5G series will have two phones namely OPPO F35 5G and the OPPO F35 Pro 5G. The rumour mill online suggests that the OPPO F35 Pro will likely be the rebranded version of the OPPO A7 Pro Max. Thus, it could feature a large 10000mAh battery. Brands are rushing to launch phones with larger and larger batteries. There are now multiple phones in the Indian market which feature a 10000mAh battery, and several more which have either 8000mAh battery or more.

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The OPPO F35 5G Pro could be launched somewhere around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. If it is indeed the rebranded version of the OPPO A7 Pro Max which has launched in China, then it could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 10000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and would likely run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.