iPhone 15 for Rs 55000 in 2026, Does it Make Sense

Apple recently increased the price of its iPhones. This included the new and the old iPhones. The iPhone 15 in India is now available at a price much lower than for what it launched at. Apple is not officially selling the iPhone 15 from its online store or the official retail stores across the country. However, you can still get it from e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and more. The iPhone 15, however, is available at one of the best prices on Reliance Digital. Let us take a look at the price and the offer.

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iPhone 15 Price on Reliance Digital and Offer

iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs 59,900 on the official platform of Reliance Digital. But with the card offers, the price can be lowered to Rs 55,407. This is a great price for anyone trying to get their hands on a powerful iPhone.

iPhone 15 in 2026: Does it Make Sense?

iPhone 15 launched in 2023. It was launched for Rs 79,900 for the base variant of 128GB. The company packed the A16 chipset, which is powerful, but does not support Apple Intelligence (AI). If you want AI features on your iPhone which the other iPhones have, this is not the device you should purchase today. You should instead get the iPhone 16, which is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart.

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However, if you get your old device exchanged, you can get it for a much lower price. Look, the iPhone 15 has a decent camera setup, and if you can do without the AI features native for iPhones, then you can get it. However, if you don’t like the deal, just go for the newer device, which is either the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 17. However, the iPhone 17 will be very expensive compared to other base iPhones mentioned here. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned about the tech developments and telecom updates.