iPhone Duo: Apple to Sell 6 Million Units in 2026

Apple will soon avail the iPhone Duo for users to purchase from its official retail stores and channels, both online and offline. iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable, and it is priced tremendously high for what an average consumer would ever want to pay for a smartphone. iPhone Duo will be available from October 2026 in the country. According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple is expected to sell about 6 million units of the iPhone Duo this year.

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In the United States (US), iPhone Duo has been priced at $1999 and set for an October release. The same is for India, but here, the price is Rs 2,99,900 for the base variant. iPhone 18 Pro has already seen a strong response internationally. Even though the iPhone 18 Pro is more expensive than the last year, it has still done good.

Apple Skipped iPhone 18

Since Apple did not launch the base iPhone 18 this time, it helped with selling more iPhone 18 Pros. There was a 12% rise in the sales of the iPhone 18 Pro compared to the iPhone 17 Pro’s. 6 million units is a strong number for the iPhone Duo. Since it is the company’s first foldable, tech fans will definitely love holding it in their hands.

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It is not just a tech product to be honest. It is also a lifestyle product in many ways. Apple’s foldable has a unique aspect ratio, which devices from Samsung and Huawei also have, but in software, Apple has likely done the best. Some early reviews of the device are now on YouTube for the device. Tech creators have definitely said a lot of positive things for the device. One of the innovations from Apple is the under-display camera sensor which is in the inner display. iPhone Duo will be available in India from October 2026 which is very close to the festive season. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech details, and offers.