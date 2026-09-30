Apple Pay Gets Added to PayU Merchant Network

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, recently launched the Apple Pay in India. It has been launched in partnership with Axis Bank. PayU, a payments processing platform in India, has now added Apple Pay to its network. Merchants utilising the payment gateways from PayU will now be able to accept payments over Apple Pay. There are millions of Indians with an iPhone. TelecomTalk has already covered the launch of Apple Pay in India.

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Apple Pay to Compete with UPI Platforms in India

Apple has only onboarded Axis Bank in India on its platform. Right now, if you are an HDFC Bank customer, you will not be able to use Apple Pay. But very soon, we expect that more banks will be onboarded on the platform. Apple Pay is huge in markets such as the United States (US). In the US, Apple Pay even offers credit services.

Whether or not if it will arrive in India with the same features is something we do not know. If you are an iPhone, iPad and an Apple Watch user, you will be able to use Apple Pay. However, it is not available for Macs as of now.

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Nikhil Mehta, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Business Head, Growth Initiatives, PayU, said, “PayU is proud to bring Apple Pay to lakhs of Indian merchants, enabling a new era of secure and seamless authentication solutions for digital payments. Beyond introducing this world-class innovation to India, PayU will also empower merchants navigate complex technical integration and compliance processes, reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced digital financial solutions to its customers.”