Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price to Go Up in India

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, launched in India a few months back. This is the most expensive phone in the market right now. Samsung has increased the price of its A series devices recently. Now, the brand is reportedly going to increase the price of its Z Fold 8 series as well. There are two foldables in the Z Fold 8 series, the base Z Fold 8 5G and the Z Fold 8 Pro 5G. Apart from this, the brand is likely going to increase the price of the Galaxy S25 5G and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G. Samsung is likely increasing the price of its phones because of the rising DRAM costs. Let us take a look at the details which have now surfaced online.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy A Series and Galaxy S25 Series to Get Price Hikes

A popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X suggested that Samsung is going to increase the price of several smartphones in October 2026 in India. The price increase will be for the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, and some Galaxy A series phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to see a price hike on October 10, 2026.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 could see a price hike of up to Rs 10,000. As of now, the Galaxy S25 is listed for Rs 61,999 on Amazon India for the 12GB + 128GB storage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. What is interesting is that there could be further hikes for the Galaxy A series devices. Samsung has already increased the price of A series devices multiple times in the last few months. Apart from Samsung, other brands have also increased the price of their devices in the recent past. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.