OPPO Find X10 Gets ColorOS 17 Update: 5 AI Features to Try

Oppo is taking a bold new stance in AI. AI is no longer just a chatbot interface. Oppo’s vision focuses on improving your productivity with native AI. Chinese smartphone makers have achieved this with the new ColorOS 17 upgrade, which adds native AI support to their latest flagship, the Oppo Find X10 series, launched in China on September 24, 2026. The Find X10 series gains native AI access through the ColorOS 17 upgrade, showing Oppo’s forward-looking focus on AI. Here are the top 5 features you must try with ColorOS 17’s new AI upgrade.

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Key Highlights ColorOS 17 brings an on-device LLM to the Oppo Find X10 series.

AI is integrated into everyday tasks, including notes, photos, travel and productivity.

Xiaobou AI Assistant gets improved understanding and cloud-device collaboration.

Also Read: OPPO F35 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed

Oppo’s ColorOS 17 Gets Major Native AI Upgrade for Oppo Find X10 – Explained

Oppo recently launched its new Find X10 smartphone lineup, among the top-end premium phones it offers.

This year, alongside higher-end hardware specs, Oppo also brings new software upgrades integrated with ColorOS 17, based on Android 17.

The upgrades focus on AI capabilities that users can use and integrate into their day-to-day smartphone workflow, including office work and learning.

Oppo has adopted an integrated “On-Device LLM,” allowing the phone to understand your queries without relying on server-based models.

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This will reduce memory consumption by 48% and power consumption by 55%, so you don’t have to worry about high memory utilization.