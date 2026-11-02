Nothing OS 5.0 Stable Update Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones
Nothing OS 5.0 stable update is out, with a new UI and animation upgrades, plus essential AI support bringing new AI features to Nothing Phones. Here are the details on which Nothing phones will get the next Nothing OS upgrade. Here is what we know so far:
Nothing has announced the Nothing OS 5.0 upgrade, based on Android 17. It features a completely new UI, upgraded animations, and a more iOS-like split quick settings panel. It also adds a new home screen, lock screen, and Glyph interface, plus a customized camera gallery and new AI features, including support for the Essential AI space.
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Key Highlights
Nothing OS 5.0 arrives with Android 17, introducing a redesigned UI, refreshed animations, and deeper home screen and lock screen customisation.
The new Nothing OS 5 brings the all-new Essential AI feature, which is smarter, with tools like Smart Collection and Essential Voice to organise photos, notes, and everyday information.
The Nothing OS 5 update also brings Glyph Interface improvements, a dedicated Glyph app and enhanced privacy controls.
This marks Nothing’s evolution from its first-generation Nothing OS 1.0 to Nothing OS 5.0, now offering new AI features, themes, and UI customization.
Last week, Nothing pushed the Nothing OS 5 update to the Phone (3) flagships. Now, Nothing is rolling out the update to the Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, and even the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, and has confirmed which upcoming Nothing phone will get the Nothing OS 5 upgrade.
Nothing OS 5 Stable Update Announced – Here Are the Features You Get
All-new Nothing OS 5.0 is based on Android 17, giving you a glimpse of the new operating system with the Nothing OS 5 skin on top. Let’s take a look at the features and AI upgrades in the all-new Nothing OS 5.0.
New Clean UI With New Animation Upgrade and Geist Typeface
Nothing OS 5.0 comes with a completely new, clean UI, deep personalization features, and an impressive design that lets you add stickers to your home screen. You also get new wallpapers.
Nothing OS 5 also adds more controls, including a new Glyph interface update with countless changes, plus a dedicated Glyph app to control the Glyph lighting.
Essential AI Tools – New AI Integration
Nothing OS 5.0 is coming to Nothing phones, including the Phone (3) and the new A series: Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, Phone (4a), and Phone (4a) Pro.
The new Essential AI tool uses the new AI model that can organize information and create tools for your Nothing phone.
This will help you create tools for day-to-day use and organize information by pulling details from email, calendar invites, and more. You also get other integrated features, which include:
Smart Collection Feature
Smart Collection features in Essential Space make it easier to search your gallery for images. Inside a collection, you can search for something you remember.
For example, search “photos from balli trip”, and Essential AI will find the pictures.
Essential Voice
Essential Space also gets Essential Voice support, with text appearing as you speak, improved formatting, cleaner notes, and better summaries.
Upgraded Security Feature With New Privacy Controls
Apart from the UI upgrades and animation changes, you also get new privacy and security features. Nothing OS 5.0 adds new privacy indicators and updates permission controls to make it easier to understand which permissions an app needs.
Nothing OS 5.0 is based on Android 17 and features a redesigned interface, upgraded animations, new AI features, and improved customisation options.
What are the major features of Nothing OS 5.0?
Key features of the Nothing OS 5.0 upgrade include a redesigned UI, the Geist typeface, an updated Glyph Interface, Essential AI integration, Smart Collection, Essential Voice, new wallpapers, and improved privacy controls.
Which Nothing phones have received the Nothing OS 5.0 update?
Confirmed devices that received the Nothing OS 5.0 update include the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, Phone (4a), and Phone (4a) Pro.
Does Nothing OS 5.0 bring changes to the Glyph Interface?
Yes. Nothing OS 5.0 adds Glyph controls and a dedicated app to manage the phone's lighting interface.
When will Nothing OS 5.0 reach the remaining eligible phones?
The Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus, Phone (3a) Lite, and Phone (4B) are scheduled for the next rollout phase of Nothing OS 5 by November. Availability may vary by device and region.