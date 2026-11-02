Nothing OS 5.0 Stable Update Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

Nothing has announced the Nothing OS 5.0 upgrade, based on Android 17. It features a completely new UI, upgraded animations, and a more iOS-like split quick settings panel. It also adds a new home screen, lock screen, and Glyph interface, plus a customized camera gallery and new AI features, including support for the Essential AI space.

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Key Highlights

  • Nothing OS 5.0 arrives with Android 17, introducing a redesigned UI, refreshed animations, and deeper home screen and lock screen customisation.
  • The new Nothing OS 5 brings the all-new Essential AI feature, which is smarter, with tools like Smart Collection and Essential Voice to organise photos, notes, and everyday information.
  • The Nothing OS 5 update also brings Glyph Interface improvements, a dedicated Glyph app and enhanced privacy controls.

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This marks Nothing’s evolution from its first-generation Nothing OS 1.0 to Nothing OS 5.0, now offering new AI features, themes, and UI customization.

Last week, Nothing pushed the Nothing OS 5 update to the Phone (3) flagships. Now, Nothing is rolling out the update to the Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, and even the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, and has confirmed which upcoming Nothing phone will get the Nothing OS 5 upgrade.

Also Read: Nothing OS 5 Update – Features, Eligible Phone List Revealed

Nothing OS 5 Stable Update Announced – Here Are the Features You Get

nothing os5 stable update rollout features eligible phones

All-new Nothing OS 5.0 is based on Android 17, giving you a glimpse of the new operating system with the Nothing OS 5 skin on top. Let’s take a look at the features and AI upgrades in the all-new Nothing OS 5.0.