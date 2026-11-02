Vivo S70 Pro Camera Specs Leaked: 3 Features to Watch Out

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next S series phone, the Vivo S70 series, with a major camera upgrade, especially for the top-end Vivo S27 Pro. Leaks suggest the S27 Pro could feature a dedicated teleconverter lens and Sony’s 64MP Periscope camera.

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Key Highlights The Vivo S70 Pro 5G will be the next major camera beast, rumoured to get a 64MP Sony Periscope camera with a 200mm teleconverter.

The new teleconverter lens on the S70 Pro will deliver strong zoom without compromising image or video quality.

Vivo S70 Pro’s India launch date and price are not yet confirmed. We will have to wait for Vivo to confirm it.

This upgrade aims to compete with Apple and Samsung’s flagship cameras. The new Vivo S70 series will follow the Vivo V60 lineup.

On the design front, Vivo won’t make many changes compared to the Vivo V60.

Besides design, the camera, hardware, and display could get major upgrades, making it a real camera king after launch.

If you are looking to upgrade to a new camera flagship, here are some insider details on the Vivo S70 Pro, including the top 3 features that could make the wait worth it.

Also Read: Vivo X500 Series Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch

Vivo S70 Pro Could Be the Next Camera Flagship Killer: 3 Features to Know

Vivo is refreshing its S series with the new Vivo S70 series, featuring two models: a base S70 5G and a top-end S70 Pro 5G.

Rumours suggest Vivo is focusing on three major upgrades: the camera, internal hardware and display, and software.