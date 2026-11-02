Vivo S70 Pro Camera Specs Leaked: 3 Features to Watch Out
Vivo S70 series will include two new models: the S70 and the top-end S70 Pro. Both will get major upgrades to the camera, internal hardware, and software. Here are the top 3 features that make it a great phone worth waiting for.
Vivo is gearing up to launch its next S series phone, the Vivo S70 series, with a major camera upgrade, especially for the top-end Vivo S27 Pro. Leaks suggest the S27 Pro could feature a dedicated teleconverter lens and Sony’s 64MP Periscope camera.
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Key Highlights
The Vivo S70 Pro 5G will be the next major camera beast, rumoured to get a 64MP Sony Periscope camera with a 200mm teleconverter.
The new teleconverter lens on the S70 Pro will deliver strong zoom without compromising image or video quality.
Vivo S70 Pro’s India launch date and price are not yet confirmed. We will have to wait for Vivo to confirm it.
The third major feature is the software upgrades the new Vivo S70 Pro will receive. The new Vivo S70 is speculated to run OriginOS 7 out of the box, based on Android 17.
OxygenOS 7 brings a completely new UI, with animation upgrades and AI features, making it a solid choice.
OriginOS 7 includes a new “Origin Smooth Engine” that keeps your Vivo phone smooth and fast for about 72 months (around 6 years).
You also get AI features through Jovi AI integration, including Snap notes, AI recording, and support for complex tasks on your Vivo S70 Pro 5G.
These are some of the major upgrades speculated for the Vivo S70 Pro 5G, though the India price and launch are still under wraps. If Vivo’s S70 appears on India’s BIS certification list, that could give us a clearer picture of the launch.
Image Credits: TechHome100, raihanhan121
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FAQs
What are the key features of the Vivo S70 Pro 5G?
The Vivo S70 Pro 5G is expected to have a 64MP Sony periscope camera, a 200mm teleconverter, a 1.5K OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery.
What camera features are expected on the Vivo S70 Pro?
The Vivo S70 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 64MP Sony periscope telephoto camera supporting a 200mm teleconverter, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide and a front-facing selfie camera.
Which processor will power the Vivo S70 Pro 5G?
The Vivo S70 Pro is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process.
Is the Vivo S70 Pro launching in India?
Vivo has not officially confirmed the S70 Pro's India launch date or availability. Its appearance on India's BIS certification database may hint at a possible launch.
Is the Vivo S70 Pro worth waiting for?
If the leaked specifications are accurate, the Vivo S70 Pro could appeal to photography enthusiasts with its 64MP periscope camera with a dedicated teleconverter, large battery, and upgraded display. Performance and value will depend on its final specifications and pricing.