Vivo S2 FE 5G to be Available from Oct 20: Offers Here

Vivo S2 FE 5G will be a new smartphone which will soon be available for the consumers in India. The brand announced the launch of the device on October 6, 2026. Now, in just a day, this phone will be available for the consumers to purchase in India. Vivo S2 FE 5G will go on sale in India with several offers. The Vivo S2 FE 5G gets added to the Vivo S2 5G series. There is also a Vivo S1, which launched back in 2019. The device packs a large battery and has a bright display. We have seen the Vivo S2 FE 5G in person at the launch in the green colour, and the zen white colour, and it has a bulky body, but it is likely to accomodate such a huge battery.

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Vivo S2 FE 5G Price and Offers

Vivo S2 FE 5G is available in two memory variants in India:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 38,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 42,999

The price includes taxes. There is up to 10% instant cashback in mainline offers with several bank cards. For online offers, users get 10% instant discount with select banks. The additional benefits include one year of free extended warranty, Google One 100GB cloud storage for six months. There are free Jio OTT benefits for six months. This is applicable on Rs 1199 prepaid plan.

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Vivo S2 FE 5G Specifications