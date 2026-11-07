Motorola Signature 27 Gets 7 Years of GrapheneOS Support

Motorola launched its new Signature 27 flagship phone for 2026, bringing top-of-the-line hardware specifications and features out of the box. The Signature 27 stands out in camera and software. The Motorola Signature 27 earned the DXOMARK Gold label for its outstanding image quality and brightest AMOLED duo Tandem display. The Signature 27 competed with other Android and iPhone flagships. Apart from the camera, the Signature 27 also excels in software. Motorola announced a partnership with the GrapheneOS foundation to power its open-source operating system.

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Key Highlights Motorola Signature 27 outshines other flagships not only with hardware but also with software, thanks to a partnership with GrapheneOS.

The new GrapheneOS is an open-source, privacy-centric operating system set to run on the Signature 27 phone. It offers a strong security feature like the ARM Memory Tagging Extension, which no other phone has had so far.

The Signature 27 also offers a solid camera. DXOMARK named it the next “Gold Label” winner for its outstanding image quality on the brightest AMOLED tandem display.

Reports suggest the Signature 27 will run GrapheneOS, offering the industry’s most security-focused OS without compromising other features. The new Signature 27 will also include next-generation AI features, camera upgrades, and a clean UI. Here is what we know so far.

Also Read: Motorola Signature 27 has the World’s Best Camera System: DXOMARK

Motorola Signature 27 Could Change Android Privacy With GrapheneOS Support

According to Motorola’s announcement, the all-new Signature 27 will be the first GrapheneOS-supported device with top-notch security features in the smartphone industry, competing with Apple’s iOS 27 and Samsung’s OneUI 9.