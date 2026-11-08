GTA 6 Physical Edition Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch

GTA VI Physical-Copy edition CD photo leaks ahead of the official November 19, 2026 launch. As many fans wait for the most anticipated game in years, GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026. Insider leakers have revealed an original physical copy of GTA VI Online ahead of the release. Here is all we know so far:

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Key Highlights GTA VI Physical Disc edition original photo leaks ahead of November 19, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be among the most anticipated games, with years of development

Rockstar Games has reportedly spent $1 billion to $1.5 billion, around Rs 9400 to Rs 14000 crores.

Also Read: GTA 6 Pre-Loading Date, Size Confirmed by Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 – Everything We Know

As Rockstar Games prepares for the next big launch we’ve waited almost a decade for, Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature Jason and Lucia. Some speculation suggests Tommy from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will also appear, bringing back nostalgia for the 2002 GTA Vice City game.

On the story side, the all-new GTA VI is speculated to center around a criminal couple stuck in a conspiracy trying to find their way out. Rockstar Games has also done impressive work making GTA VI characters feel more like real people.

The whole game is set in the fictional US state of Leonia, based on Florida. Reports claim Rockstar Games is offering a map three times as big as in previous games.

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The map includes around three cities: Vice City, inspired by Miami; Grassrivers, inspired by the Everglades; and the Leonida Keys, inspired by the Florida Keys.